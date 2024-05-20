Tickets on Sale Now For DEATH OF ENGLAND: THE PLAYS at @sohoplace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are on sale now for Death of England: The Plays at @sohoplace! Performances run 15 July 2024 - 28 September 2024.

Tickets are on sale from 20 May at 10am at the link below.

Following acclaimed seasons at the National Theatre, Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ extraordinary series of three state of the nation plays, DEATH OF ENGLAND, will be performed together for the very first time for a strictly limited season @sohoplace.

These three interconnected plays are, by turns, exhilarating, profoundly moving, funny but furious, and deeply theatrical. Watch one as a standalone experience or discover the connections between two or three of the plays as Michael, Delroy, Denise and Carly navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024.

Starring Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer), Paapa Essiedu, (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London), Erin Doherty (The Crown) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune) and directed by Clint Dyer, DEATH OF ENGLAND is set to be the theatrical event of the summer.

After the death of his dad, Michael is powerless and angry. In a state of heartbreak, he confronts the difficult truths about his father’s legacy and the country that shaped him. At the funeral, unannounced and unprepared, Michael decides it is time to speak. Thomas Coombes stars in this scorching and fearless play which asks explosive and enduring questions about identity, race and class in Britain.



