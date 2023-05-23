Tickets from Â£12 for GOD OF CARNAGE at Lyric Hammersmith

Lyric Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie directs Yasmina Rezaâ€™s Olivier and Tony Award-winning play

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 3 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 4 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

Tickets from Â£12 forÂ God Of CarnageÂ atÂ Lyric Hammersmith
Â 

They say kids will be kids, but the adults are worse â€“ much worse.

The other day in the park, 11 year old Ferdinand knocked 11 year old Brunoâ€™s two front teeth out. Their parents meet up to have a civil conversation about the misdemeanours of their children in a suitably calm and rational wayâ€¦ what can go wrong? As night falls chaos ensues with explosive tantrums, name-calling and tears.

Lyric Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie directs Yasmina Rezaâ€™s Olivier and Tony Award-winning play, translated by Christopher Hampton.

With her sharp corrosive wit Reza rips the thin veneer of civility with heart-pounding honesty. God of Carnage is the unmissable darkly funny roller-coaster you wonâ€™t want to end.

Winner! Three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Play Winner! 2009 Olivier Award for Best Comedy.

God Of Carnage isÂ atÂ Lyric Hammersmith fromÂ 1 - 30 September




RELATED STORIES

NEW MOON MONOLOGUES: A Three-Night New Work Festival is Coming to The Space Theatre Photo
NEW MOON MONOLOGUES: A Three-Night New Work Festival is Coming to The Space Theatre

Grace O'Keefe and Erin Holland, known as the Queens of Cups, set to bring back their highly acclaimed event, New Moon Monologues, to The Space Theatre as a three night festival from 15th to 17th June 2023 at 8pm.

TodayTix Launches 25 West End Shows at Â£25 Campaign To Promote Accessibility To Thea Photo
TodayTix Launches 25 West End Shows at Â£25 Campaign To Promote Accessibility To Theatre

TodayTix, the digital gateway to cultural experiences, has announced the return of its 25 West End Shows at Â£25 campaign in London's West End just in time for the summer season.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PATRIOTS at the Noel Coward Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PATRIOTS at the Noel Coward Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released forÂ Patriots, Peter Morganâ€™s new play, which won theÂ Criticsâ€™ Circle Award for Best New Play 2023.

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo
BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL will embark on its first ever UK & Ireland tour, opening at Leicester Curve on Thursday 22nd February 2024. This follows two hell-raising hit seasons in London's West End. Check out the full list of tour dates here!


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-HassanÂ is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic andÂ journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is alwa... (read more about this author)

Show of the Week: Tickets From Â£30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTIONShow of the Week: Tickets From Â£30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Documentary to Follow Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young VicDocumentary to Follow Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic
Tickets From Â£27 for THE VERGE OF FOREVER at The Other PalaceTickets From Â£27 for THE VERGE OF FOREVER at The Other Palace
Ten New Plays to be Performed at the National Theatre's Connections Festival 2023Ten New Plays to be Performed at the National Theatre's Connections Festival 2023

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You