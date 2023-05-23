Tickets from Â£12 for GOD OF CARNAGE at Lyric Hammersmith

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from Â£12 forÂ God Of CarnageÂ atÂ Lyric Hammersmith

They say kids will be kids, but the adults are worse â€“ much worse.

The other day in the park, 11 year old Ferdinand knocked 11 year old Brunoâ€™s two front teeth out. Their parents meet up to have a civil conversation about the misdemeanours of their children in a suitably calm and rational wayâ€¦ what can go wrong? As night falls chaos ensues with explosive tantrums, name-calling and tears.

Lyric Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie directs Yasmina Rezaâ€™s Olivier and Tony Award-winning play, translated by Christopher Hampton.

With her sharp corrosive wit Reza rips the thin veneer of civility with heart-pounding honesty. God of Carnage is the unmissable darkly funny roller-coaster you wonâ€™t want to end.

Winner! Three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Play Winner! 2009 Olivier Award for Best Comedy.

God Of Carnage isÂ atÂ Lyric Hammersmith fromÂ 1 - 30 September