Tickets Now on Sale For the 2025 Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards 2025 with Mastercard will return to the majestic Royal Albert Hall in April, with unique performances from the best new shows, an array of stars and plenty of surprises. Tickets are now on sale for the event for Mastercard cardholders only.

This year's ceremony will be held on Sunday 6 April.

First established in 1976, this year marks the 40th Olivier Awards since celebrated actor Sir Laurence Olivier gave his name to the ceremony in 1984. We will be celebrating this milestone with special moments leading up to and on the night.

The 2024 Olivier Awards with Mastercard were on Sunday 14 April 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall, presented by Emmy winner and multi-Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham.

You can see a highlights programme from the night on ITVX or watch performances and more on our YouTube channel.

