Tickets From Just £25 for State Ballet of Georgia's SWAN LAKE

Tickets From £35.00 for Swan Lake

For the first time in its 175 year history, acclaimed State Ballet of Georgia comes to London in August 2024 with a full-length classic production of Swan Lake. All performances are accompanied by theEnglish National Opera Orchestra.



Based at the stunning Opera and Ballet State Theatre in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, this company of “versatile and accomplished” dancers (The New York Times) has soared under thebold artistic direction of world-renowned, Georgian-born Nina Ananiashvili, former prima ballerina with Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. Ananiashvili, considered one of the all-time greats, returned home to her native country in 2004 to lead the company. The company’s last visit to the UK was in 2008 where they performed at the Edinburgh International Festival



Comprising a company of 70, sumptuous sets, and magnificent costumes, State Ballet of Georgia’s Swan Lake is set to be spectacular!



From the first immortal bars of Tchaikovsky’s score, State Ballet of Georgia’s Swan Lake beckons the audience to another world. Ballet fans, including those who will make Swan Lake their first experience at the ballet, will be captivated by Prince Siegfried’s love for the Swan Queen Odette and the drama of their battle against the evil sorcerer Rothbart.



From the unforgettable corps de ballet moving in magical unison as majestic, glimmering swans to the fiery and refined dances in the spectacular ballroom scenes, this romantic fable inspires awe and wonder.

Swan Lake is at the London Coliseum from 28 August - 8 September 2024