Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Tickets From Just £25 for State Ballet of Georgia's SWAN LAKE

For the first time in its 175 year history, acclaimed State Ballet of Georgia comes to London in August 2024

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 1 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 2 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 3 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording
Photos: First Look at CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY at the Royal Festival Hall Photo 4 Photos: First Look at CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY at the Royal Festival Hall

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Tickets From Just £25 for State Ballet of Georgia's SWAN LAKE

Tickets From £35.00 for Swan Lake

For the first time in its 175 year history, acclaimed State Ballet of Georgia comes to London in August 2024 with a full-length classic production of Swan Lake. All performances are accompanied by theEnglish National Opera Orchestra.

Based at the stunning Opera and Ballet State Theatre in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, this company of “versatile and accomplished” dancers (The New York Times) has soared under thebold artistic direction of world-renowned, Georgian-born Nina Ananiashvili, former prima ballerina with Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. Ananiashvili, considered one of the all-time greats, returned home to her native country in 2004 to lead the company. The company’s last visit to the UK was in 2008 where they performed at the Edinburgh International Festival 

Comprising a company of 70, sumptuous sets, and magnificent costumes, State Ballet of Georgia’s Swan Lake is set to be spectacular!

From the first immortal bars of Tchaikovsky’s score, State Ballet of Georgia’s Swan Lake beckons the audience to another world. Ballet fans, including those who will make Swan Lake their first experience at the ballet, will be captivated by Prince Siegfried’s love for the Swan Queen Odette and the drama of their battle against the evil sorcerer Rothbart.

From the unforgettable corps de ballet moving in magical unison as majestic, glimmering swans to the fiery and refined dances in the spectacular ballroom scenes, this romantic fable inspires awe and wonder.

Swan Lake is at the London Coliseum from 28 August - 8 September 2024


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Review: ROCK N ROLL, Hampstead Theatre Photo
Review: ROCK 'N' ROLL, Hampstead Theatre

During its original run, real life happenings threatened to overshadow the fictional: Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett - whose presence and music is felt throughout Tom Stoppard’s Rock ‘n’ Roll - sadly died in Cambridge where he was born and where this epochal play of cultural and political revolution is set over several decades. 

2
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN, Tabard Theatre Photo
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN, Tabard Theatre

For this festive season, the team behind Tabard Theatre's production of Five Children and It have brought out their own take that will delight and captivate audiences of all ages.

3
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Concert Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage Adds Matinee Perform Photo
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Concert Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage Adds Matinee Performance

A matinee performance has been added for the concert performance of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy at the London Palladium. The new performance has been added on Tuesday 13 February at 3pm due to demand.

4
Imelda Staunton: Indhu Rubasingham is the Right Person for the Job Photo
Imelda Staunton: Indhu Rubasingham is "the Right Person for the Job"

Actor Imelda Staunton has said that Indhu Rubasingham is the right person for the job, as it was announced that Rubasingham will be The National Theatre's first female artistic director in its 60-year history and the first person of colour to take on the role.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Review: DICK WHITTINGTON, Richmond TheatreReview: DICK WHITTINGTON, Richmond Theatre
Imelda Staunton: Indhu Rubasingham is Imelda Staunton: Indhu Rubasingham is "the Right Person for the Job"
Indhu Rubasingham Appointed Director of the National TheatreIndhu Rubasingham Appointed Director of the National Theatre
Gingerline's THE GRAND EXPEDITION: THE INCREDIBLE EDIBLE JOURNEY: Tickets Now on Sale!Gingerline's THE GRAND EXPEDITION: THE INCREDIBLE EDIBLE JOURNEY: Tickets Now on Sale!

Videos

Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed! Video
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
& JULIET
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You