Tickets From £25 for SECRET CINEMA PRESENTS GREASE: A LIVE EXPERIENCE

Calling all T-Birds and Pink Ladies: it’s time to immerse yourself in the world of Grease like never before, coming to Birmingham this summer!

Step back in time to the 1950s and experience those summer nights… in real life. Take part in the ultimate rock n’ roll party where you can belt out those iconic numbers with Sandy and show off your moves on the dance floor alongside Danny.

Get ready to attend Rydell High where it all began. Grab a bite to eat with the Pink Ladies, hang out in the school field with the T-Birds and avoid getting in trouble with Principal McGee. But choose your crew wisely for the biggest night in Rydell High history: Vince Fontaine will be hosting the dance contest of a lifetime, broadcast live to the nation. Going back to school has never been this exciting.

So, have you got your leather jacket ready? Are you ready to get involved in some electrifying sing-alongs? And were you born to hand jive, baby?

We’ll see you at Rydell High for the ultimate ‘50s summer party!

Offers and Validity:

Was £47- Now £25
Was £59 - Now £35

Valid on all performances Sunday - Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinee from 26 July 2023 - 13 August 2023.
(Excl. Saturday evening performances)

Secret Cinema Presents Grease: The Live Experience is at the NEC, Birmingham from 26 July 2023 - 13 August 2023




