Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets From £22 for BUGSY MALONE THE MUSICAL

At Alexandra Palace this festive season for a strictly limited season

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  
Tickets From £22 for BUGSY MALONE THE MUSICAL

Get tickets from just £22 for Bugsy Malone The Musical

Get ready for a Christmas show like no other! London's Alexandra Palace is going to get splurged this holiday season, as Bugsy Malone The Musical takes to the stage for a strictly limited season.

Hailed 'Criminally Good Fun' (Daily Telegraph) and 'Pure Entertainment' (Metro) this actionpacked musical features instantly recognisable songs from Oscar winner Paul Williams.

Welcome to New York! It's the prohibition era and the city is full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and the new-fangled "splurge" gun is causing mayhem.

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy. All he wants is to spend time with his new love, Blousey, but can Bugsy resist seductive songstress Tallulah and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam to defend his business...?

This fun filled and riotous musical is the perfect way to bring friends and family together this Christmas. You're going to love it!

Bugsy Malone is at the Alexandra Palace theatre from 2 December - 15 January 2023

Get tickets from just £22 for Bugsy Malone The Musical


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Review Roundup: THE DOCTOR Starring Juliet StevensonReview Roundup: THE DOCTOR Starring Juliet Stevenson
October 10, 2022

Robert Icke's The Doctor was first staged at the Almeida Theatre in 2019 and now receives its delayed revival in the West End. What did the critics think?
Liverpool to Host 2023 Eurovision Song ContestLiverpool to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
October 10, 2022

The BBC has announced that the 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, with the Grand Final of the Contest to be on Saturday 13 May 2023.
Show of the Week: Tickets from Just £29 for TINA-THE TINA TURNER MUSICALShow of the Week: Tickets from Just £29 for TINA-THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
October 10, 2022

Show of the Week: tickets from just £29 for TINA - The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre
COLLOQUIUM Comes to The Culture Palace and The Etcetera TheatreCOLLOQUIUM Comes to The Culture Palace and The Etcetera Theatre
October 10, 2022

Katherine Stockton's play Colloquium is coming to The Culture Palace and The Etcetera Theatre this November.
Review: THE CORAL, Finborough TheatreReview: THE CORAL, Finborough Theatre
October 8, 2022

Imaginatively staged, for the first time in the UK for 100 years, Emily Louizou’s revival captures in looks and sounds, but fails to engage the audience with its message.