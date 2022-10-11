Tickets From £22 for BUGSY MALONE THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Get ready for a Christmas show like no other! London's Alexandra Palace is going to get splurged this holiday season, as Bugsy Malone The Musical takes to the stage for a strictly limited season.

Hailed 'Criminally Good Fun' (Daily Telegraph) and 'Pure Entertainment' (Metro) this actionpacked musical features instantly recognisable songs from Oscar winner Paul Williams.

Welcome to New York! It's the prohibition era and the city is full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and the new-fangled "splurge" gun is causing mayhem.

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy. All he wants is to spend time with his new love, Blousey, but can Bugsy resist seductive songstress Tallulah and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam to defend his business...?

This fun filled and riotous musical is the perfect way to bring friends and family together this Christmas. You're going to love it!

Bugsy Malone is at the Alexandra Palace theatre from 2 December - 15 January 2023

