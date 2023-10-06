Tickets From £20 for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios

Bridgerton's Martins Imhangbe plays the title role in this fast-paced version of one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Tickets From £20 for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios

Martins Imhangbe (Bridgerton) plays the title role in this fast-paced version of one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies which features Iago played by three actors - Michael C. Fox, Orlando James and Jeremy Neumark Jones.

Othello is at the peak of his success: in life, in war, and in love until he finds himself utterly betrayed by the person he has trusted most: ‘honest’ Iago, appearing as one shape-shifting, electrifying and haunting force thrillingly dramatised by three performers.

Featuring live music composed by Michael C. Fox, this imaginative and fresh take on Othello conceived by director Sinéad Rushe, allows audiences to be fully immersed in the story, and to understand how Iago is able to penetrate Othello’s mind so deeply.

Othello is at Riverside Studios from 4 - 29 October




