Tickets From £19 for Mark Gatiss' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The show will star Keith Allen as Scrooge

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Tickets From: £19.00 for Mark Gattis' A Christmas Carol

Marley was dead: to begin with.

Mark Gatiss' acclaimed retelling of Dickens' winter ghost story returns to the hauntingly atmospheric Alexandra Palace with a brilliant new cast. Star of stage and screen Keith Allen (Shallow Grave, Robin Hood, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Pembrokeshire Murders, The Homecoming) will play the role of Scrooge with Peter Forbes (Follies) as Marley.

Filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects, prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol.

It's a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn't too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he'll have to face three more eerie encounters…

A Christmas Carol is at Alexandra Palace from 24 November 2023 - 7 January 2024




