Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets From £16 for THE WIND IN THE WILTON'S at Wilton's Music Hall

Book now for Wilton's Music Hall's festive treat

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  
Tickets From £16 for THE WIND IN THE WILTON'S at Wilton's Music Hall

Tickets from just £16 for The Wind in the Willows Wilton's

Poop Poop!

A brand-new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's much loved The Wind in the Willows by award winning children's author Piers Torday (The Last Wild series) comes to Wilton's this Christmas. Set in modern-day London our story starts in Hyde Park during the spring time, with the adventure unfolding as it moves along the Thames and through the seasons, ending back at Mole's home in time for Christmas and carols - but only if Toad Hall can be saved from the mysterious Chief Weasel and his ferret and stoat accomplices...

The Wind in the Willows Wilton's is a fun, festive show for all the family, bringing up-to-date the Edwardian original with a playful wit and charm, with our heroes tackling modern-day climate issues (although Toad seems less keen), offering a tale of sustainable hope. There will be songs, puppetry and all the favourite characters will be there - Ratty, Mole, Badger, Toad and the Weasels. Not to mention a picnic or two...

Piers Torday triumphed with his previous adaptations of classic novels for Wilton's: A Box of Delights, Christmas Carol and A Child in the Snow, this year teaming up with Director Elizabeth Freestone and Designer Tom Piper, with original songs by Piers Torday and Chris Warner, lighting by Zoe Spurr, movement by Emma Brunton and puppets by Samuel Wyer.

All along the backwater,
Through the rushes tall,
Ducks are a-dabbling,
Up tails all!

Tickets from just £16 for The Wind in the Willows Wilton's

Book now for The Wind in the Willows Wilton's, at Wilton's Music Hall from 24 November - 31 December


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Tickets From £25 for BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER at the Turbine TheatreTickets From £25 for BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER at the Turbine Theatre
September 15, 2022

Back by popular demand, But I’m A Cheerleader, which won audiences over with its charm and heart-warming story during its first run in February 2022, is back!
The State Funeral of The Queen Will be Broadcast Live at Norwich Theatre RoyalThe State Funeral of The Queen Will be Broadcast Live at Norwich Theatre Royal
September 14, 2022

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, which takes place on Monday 19 September, will be broadcast live and free-of-charge at Norwich Theatre Royal for those who would like to watch and mark the event alongside other people.
Review: THE TWO POPES, Rose TheatreReview: THE TWO POPES, Rose Theatre
September 14, 2022

Anthony McCarten's thoughtful and witty play is now revived at Kingston’s Rose Theatre in a production that deftly combines solemnity with fun in portraying the fictional relationship between Pope Benedict and Pope Francis.
Save up to 57% on BRIGHT HALF LIFE at the King's Head TheatreSave up to 57% on BRIGHT HALF LIFE at the King's Head Theatre
September 14, 2022

Save up to 57% on Bright Half Life-tickets from just £15 What if life came with a rewind button?
Theatres Begin Announcing Cancellations on the Day of The Queen's FuneralTheatres Begin Announcing Cancellations on the Day of The Queen's Funeral
September 13, 2022

Theatres have begun announcing the cancellation of performances on Monday 19 September, the day of The Queen's funeral.