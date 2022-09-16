Tickets From £16 for THE WIND IN THE WILTON'S at Wilton's Music Hall

Tickets from just £16 for The Wind in the Willows Wilton's

Poop Poop!

A brand-new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's much loved The Wind in the Willows by award winning children's author Piers Torday (The Last Wild series) comes to Wilton's this Christmas. Set in modern-day London our story starts in Hyde Park during the spring time, with the adventure unfolding as it moves along the Thames and through the seasons, ending back at Mole's home in time for Christmas and carols - but only if Toad Hall can be saved from the mysterious Chief Weasel and his ferret and stoat accomplices...

The Wind in the Willows Wilton's is a fun, festive show for all the family, bringing up-to-date the Edwardian original with a playful wit and charm, with our heroes tackling modern-day climate issues (although Toad seems less keen), offering a tale of sustainable hope. There will be songs, puppetry and all the favourite characters will be there - Ratty, Mole, Badger, Toad and the Weasels. Not to mention a picnic or two...

Piers Torday triumphed with his previous adaptations of classic novels for Wilton's: A Box of Delights, Christmas Carol and A Child in the Snow, this year teaming up with Director Elizabeth Freestone and Designer Tom Piper, with original songs by Piers Torday and Chris Warner, lighting by Zoe Spurr, movement by Emma Brunton and puppets by Samuel Wyer.

All along the backwater,

Through the rushes tall,

Ducks are a-dabbling,

Up tails all!

Tickets from just £16 for The Wind in the Willows Wilton's