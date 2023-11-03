Tickets From £15 for SUPERYOU in Concert at the Lyric Theatre

Tickets From £15 for SUPERYOU in Concert at the Lyric Theatre

Tickets From £15 for SuperYou Musical in Concert

SuperYou Musical, starring Lucie Jones, is an uplifting musical, written and composed by Lourds Lane, that centers around the transformative journey of a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations spring to life.

With thousands of fans on social media filming themselves singing SuperYou Musical songs from around the world, the score is a dynamic rock soundtrack that seamlessly incorporates a wide range of musical styles, including pop, hip hop, swing, blues, gospel, country, and soulful power ballads.

By delving into themes of discovering inner strength, while fostering acceptance, inclusivity, and celebrating kindness, both towards others and, crucially, oneself, SuperYou is conveyed through poignant dialogue and modern, instantly memorable music, making it a tale that feels particularly relevant and timely in today’s world.

Book By 15 November 2023:

SuperYou is at the Lyric Theatre : Tickets From £15!

Save Up To 44%!

Valid on all performances on 15 November 2023.

SuperYou is at the Lyric Theatre on 15 November




RELATED STORIES

1
LA STRADA Comes to Sadlers Wells in January 2024 Photo
LA STRADA Comes to Sadler's Wells in January 2024

Internationally renowned ballet superstar Alina Cojocaru OBE takes to the stage in the world premiere of a brand-new two-act ballet inspired by Federico Fellini's cinematic masterpiece La Strada.

2
Gingerline Announces Return to London with HOMECOMING in 2024 Photo
Gingerline Announces Return to London with HOMECOMING in 2024

Gingerline, pioneers of the underground dining scene and immersive dining, announces its homecoming and return to London with a forthcoming project launching in 2024.

3
CABARET: The Kit Kat Club at Selfridges to Open For Christmas Season Photo
CABARET: The Kit Kat Club at Selfridges to Open For Christmas Season

On 29th November, Selfridges London is set to welcome a scene-stealing world-first from The Kit Kat Club. CABARET: The Kit Kat Club at Selfridges is an immersive destination where visitors can enjoy Champagne cocktails and cuvées from Moët & Chandon, the show’s Official Champagne Partner.

4
Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disneys ALADDIN Photo
Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's ALADDIN

All new photos have been released from the first UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin. Check out the photos here!

