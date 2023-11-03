Tickets From £15 for SUPERYOU in Concert at the Lyric Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets From £15 for SuperYou Musical in Concert

SuperYou Musical, starring Lucie Jones, is an uplifting musical, written and composed by Lourds Lane, that centers around the transformative journey of a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations spring to life.

With thousands of fans on social media filming themselves singing SuperYou Musical songs from around the world, the score is a dynamic rock soundtrack that seamlessly incorporates a wide range of musical styles, including pop, hip hop, swing, blues, gospel, country, and soulful power ballads.

By delving into themes of discovering inner strength, while fostering acceptance, inclusivity, and celebrating kindness, both towards others and, crucially, oneself, SuperYou is conveyed through poignant dialogue and modern, instantly memorable music, making it a tale that feels particularly relevant and timely in today’s world.

Book By 15 November 2023:

SuperYou is at the Lyric Theatre : Tickets From £15!

Save Up To 44%!

Valid on all performances on 15 November 2023.

SuperYou is at the Lyric Theatre on 15 November