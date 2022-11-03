The V&A Announces RE:PLAY to Celebrate 30 Years of the National Video Archive of Performance

To celebrate 30 years of the Victoria & Albert's National Video Archive of Performance, the museum is holding a weekend of free screenings from 26-27 November.

The screenings will include modern classics such as Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem, directed by Ian Rickson, and recorded live by the V&A at The Royal Court Theatre (Jerwood Theatre Downstairs) in August 2009.

You can also see Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart in Beckett's Waiting for Godot, directed by Sean Mathias and recorded live by the V&A at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in June 2009.

Mike Leigh's Abigail's Party, directed by Lindsay Posner and recorded live by the V&A at Wyndham's Theatre in July 2012, will also be shown.

All screening are free to attend on a first-come, first-served basis. Find more information here.

Image Credit: NVAP still from 'Abigail's Party', 2012, directed by Lindsay Posner © Victoria and Albert Museum, London