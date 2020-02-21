The Stage Launches SEVEN STAGES Podcast Featuring Exclusive Interview With Ian McKellen

The Stage has unveiled its Seven Stages podcast which promises intimate conversations with the industry's greatest talents.

What was the first show you ever saw? Your biggest theatre regret?

And which production would you choose to watch on a loop for eternity?

These questions and more make up Seven Stages, the new podcast from The Stage, sponsored by Audible. Seven Stages dives into the artistic and personal journeys of some of theatre's most influential actors and creatives, and best of all, it is completely free.

Every fortnight, award-winning journalist Tim Bano hosts an illuminating, intimate conversation with an influential performer or creative where they tell tales from behind the scenes of legendary productions and spill their Seven Stages.

The first episode, which is available as of today (February 21), features an exclusive interview with legendary actor Ian McKellen.

Alistair Smith, Editor at The Stage said, "We're excited to launch Seven Stages, a free podcast geared towards giving listeners an exclusive insight into the careers of the industry's greatest talents. In each episode, we ask the same seven questions to some incredible people who have lived their lives in theatre. The answer to each question is the name of a show, and we'll use those answers to talk about their life, on stage and off. So whether you're a theatre lover who wants to stay connected to the theatre world or an emerging or established theatremaker, Seven Stages promises fascinating conversations and inspiring anecdotes not to be missed. We're also delighted that Sir Ian McKellen, who topped The Stage 100 this year and boasts one of the most extraordinary theatre careers, has agreed to be our first ever guest on the show."

Episodes will be released fortnightly on Fridays (as of February 21) and are available to download from platforms such as Apple, Spotify and Podbean. Subscribers to The Stage can access podcasts via The Stage website.

Seven Stages celebrates the breadth of the theatre industry and is a must-listen for theatre lovers and professionals wanting to stay connected to the industry.





