The National Theatre's Lisa Burger Has Been Awarded CBE for Services to the Arts

The National Theatre has just announced that Lisa Burger, Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive, has been awarded a CBE for services to the arts as part of the 2022 New Year's Honours.

Lisa has worked at the NT for 20 years, joining as Finance Director in 2001, then becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2010. Lisa then took on the role of Executive Director in 2015, before being appointed Joint Chief Executive alongside Director Rufus Norris in 2019. She will be stepping down from the role in Summer 2022.

Throughout her tenure, Lisa has worked tirelessly to further the NT's mission to make theatre for everyone, empowering artists, investing in new talent and reaching audiences right across the UK and around the world. Lisa has been instrumental in expanding the NT's outreach from establishing NT Live in 2009, to the creation of NT at Home in 2020, responding to the covid pandemic and bringing theatre directly to people's homes.

Lisa is also Chair of the Lyric Hammersmith, a position she has held since 2018. Her term comes to an end in January 2022. She was awarded an honourary degree of doctor of letters from Sheffield University in 2019.

Lisa Burger said: "I am honoured to have been awarded a CBE for services to the arts. To be acknowledged for my contribution to UK culture is incredibly humbling and a moment of real reflection for me as I come to the end of my time at the NT. My career has seen me work in a number of arts organisations across the UK where I have been consistently overawed by the passion of my colleagues, creating working environments full of talented individuals from whom I have learnt so much. As we continue to operate during this challenging period, I want to thank the staff at the NT, Rufus and the NT Board for their continued commitment to create world-class theatre for all, their dedication fills me with immense pride."

Sir Damon Buffini, Chair of the NT Board said: "We are delighted that Lisa has been awarded this CBE for services to the arts. Lisa has been the most incredible Executive Director, and Joint Chief Executive, of the National Theatre. Her commitment and passion for the cultural make-up of the UK and her leadership throughout her entire tenure has made her an extraordinary industry leader and I am thrilled to see this recognised. We all send her many congratulations."

Photo Credit: James Bellorini Photography