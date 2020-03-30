The National Theatre Features Student Plays and Showcases On Twitter

Article Pixel Mar. 30, 2020  

The shutdown has severely impacted the theatre industry, but it's also caused huge disappointment for all the students who worked hard to prepare plays and showcases that have had to be cancelled.

In the US, actress Laura Benanti asked students to share their videos with her, and she was inundated with wonderful performances. Now, The National Theatre is offering to boost British student work with a callout on Twitter.

Responses have been flooding in already - check out some of these Great Performances!



