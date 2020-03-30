The National Theatre Features Student Plays and Showcases On Twitter

The shutdown has severely impacted the theatre industry, but it's also caused huge disappointment for all the students who worked hard to prepare plays and showcases that have had to be cancelled.

In the US, actress Laura Benanti asked students to share their videos with her, and she was inundated with wonderful performances. Now, The National Theatre is offering to boost British student work with a callout on Twitter.

We know that lots of school plays and student showcases have been sadly cancelled while everything is closed.



But let's not let your hard work go to waste! We want to see your monologues or songs from the show. - National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) March 29, 2020

Responses have been flooding in already - check out some of these Great Performances!

Here at The Elizabethan Academy students have been recording videos of themselves to tweet all week... Check out our feed @EA_expressive

We were so fortunate to complete our production of Chicago 2 weeks before the closure! Here is year 12 student Elysia who played Roxy Hart. pic.twitter.com/WAxVCo6UFh - EA Expressive Arts (@EA_expressive) March 29, 2020

We were rehearsing The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Here's a clip from rehearsal on the last day before schools closed. pic.twitter.com/V6eAyvZT6d - Stagedoor Learning (@StagedoorLearn) March 29, 2020

The @PinglePerforms @PingleAcademy students will be back with Mary Poppins Jnr a??i?? as soon as the school is open again ? pic.twitter.com/kDVhlcGmO5 - Pingle Performing Arts ? ? (@PinglePerforms) March 30, 2020

A little bit of 'Julie (after Strindberg)' that I was rehearsing before the school closed. I'm MA Acting Intl student at @E15actingschool. Enjoy! :) #uk2020grad #CastingCrushesCorona pic.twitter.com/Bh63qxcMgX - Paula Piotrowska (@czescpaula) March 29, 2020





