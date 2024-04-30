WHITE LOTUS Composer Will Perform the Show's Theme Tune Live in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The instantly recognisable theme tune of HBO’s hit TV series White Lotus will be performed live at the London Palladium on 20 May as part of The Other Songs Live, a celebration of songwriting and composition.

The theme’s composer, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, will perform a very special rendition of the award-winning title music, with an ensemble of exceptionally talented musicians. Another esteemed composer, contemporary music giant Max Richter, is also announced as a performer today.

They join a selection of the world’s leading composers and songwriters on the lineup such as Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, neo-soul titans Gabriels, London Grammar’s Dot Major, Celeste, KAMILLEand many more.

After White Lotus became a runaway success, the theme for the first season set the tone for the Hawaiian setting and became a big talking point amongst fans. But it was the version created for season two, which de Veer reworked into a club track, that took it to new heights and made it an internet sensation all over the world.

A classically trained musician, producer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist, Cristobal Tapia de Veer is renowned for his distinctive and experimental composition style. Having worked on a string of hit TV shows and short films since 2011, including Channel 4’s critically acclaimed cult classic Utopia, BBC1’s 2013 mini-series Jamacia Inn, and 2016’s hugely popular TV series Humans, he is one of the industry’s most successful composers. He has received a wealth of prestigious accolades throughout his career, including three Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on White Lotus, as well as a BAFTA for his work on Channel 4’s National Treasure.

The Other Songs Live celebrates the world’s most distinguished performers, delving into the origin of legendary songs. Comprising both performances and on-stage interviews, the event will give audience members an intimate perspective on the songwriting process of some of the biggest names in the business.

The line-up also includes one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Bernie Taupin; neo-soul titans Gabriels; BRIT Award winning Tom Odell; and UK vocalist Celeste. GRAMMY recipient KAMILLE will also appear, as well as London Grammar’s Dot Major, long-time Donna Summer collaborator Pete Bellotte; platinum selling songwriter Jin-Jin; American songwriter Shelley Peiken, German producer Tony Gad; and UK singer-songwriter Dyo. Other performers rising stars such as Cian Ducrot, Infinity Song, Romaya and Sam Wilkinson.

This year the event will be raising money for three brilliant music charities: The BRIT School, The Ivors Academy Trust, and Nordoff & Robbins, aiming to build on the £65,000 raised in 2023.

