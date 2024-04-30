PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Will Close in London in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PRISCILLA THE PARTY! at HERE at Outernet in London’s Soho will now close on Sunday 26 May 2024.

PRISCILLA THE PARTY! opened on Monday 25 March 2024, following previews from 3 March, at HERE, part of the new £1bn Outernet development, an electrifying and high tech venue at Denmark Street in Soho.

Speaking on the closure, the producers and venue said: “It is with regret and sadness that we must give notice of closure for Priscilla the Party! Our final performance will be the 1pm show on Sunday 26 May.

The producers have supported the show financially since opening, but sadly that is no longer sustainable. We very much regret this reality, but the production has been facing difficult times.

We can find comfort in knowing that the decision to close has nothing at all to do with the show itself. The extraordinary reviews and overwhelming positive response from audiences is solid proof of that.

Numbering hundreds, every person in every department should be proud of their contribution; whether on stage, backstage, front of house, box office, ticketing, press and marketing teams, our unique audience ambassadors, the venue personnel and operators, creators and makers, managers and producing staff and of course our wonderful and enthusiastic audiences… We are proud to have shared the journey of this show-making experience with each and every one of you.

We look forward to delivering each wonderful performance in these final weeks and leaving London knowing we have put smiles on so many faces. We hope that audiences will join with us in celebrating these final weeks at HERE at Outernet.”

With a book by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott and additional material by Phil Scott, based on the Latent Image/Specific Films Motion Picture distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., PRISCILLA THE PARTY! is a grand celebration of 30 years of glamour and iconic entertainment and is staged by the creative team behind Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical - you can expect the same award-winning costumes and head-dresses, re-directed by original director Simon Phillips.

The cast includes Trevor Ashley as ‘Gaye Cliché’, Owain Williams as ‘Tick’ / ‘Mitzi’, Dakota Starr as ‘Bernadette’ and Reece Kerridge ‘Adam’ / ‘Felicia’, with Grace Galloway, GRACIE Lai and Sara Louise as the ‘Divas’ and Steven Serlin as ‘Bob the Mechanic’, with Joni Ayton-Kent as Alternate ‘Bernadette’. Also in the cast will be John McGlone, Matthew Facchino, Isidro Ridout, Brandon Gale, William Elijah-Lewis, Samuel Stokes, Dan Holland, Kimberly Blake, Lucy Park, Maria Myatt and Teagan Denham.

Based on the Oscar-winning movie and Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning musical, PRISCILLA THE PARTY! tells the same heart-warming, uplifting story of three friends, who hop aboard a battered old bus to seek fame and fortune in Alice Springs, and end up finding more than they could have ever dreamed of. It is 30 years since the unforgettable film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, graced our screens and almost 18 years since London first embraced the phenomenal stage musical. PRISCILLA THE PARTY! is an unprecedented and unforgettable evolution of this legacy.

The stage is set at HERE at Outernet in the vibrant heart of London's Soho. This sensory experience transports participants to the boundless Australian outback, a world of glitz, glamour and endless entertainment. Attendees are invited to unleash their inner diva as Priscilla Queen of the Desert transitions from a beloved musical into an extraordinary immersive party. Guests can choose between an exclusive premium dining experience, featuring a sumptuous three-course meal, or opt to sit or stand on the dance floor, where a diverse array of bar snacks and drinks are readily available from the expansive bar area.

The show has an extravagant display of eye-popping costumes, an exhilarating soundtrack that encourages everyone to dance and sing along, and a show which unfolds all around the audience.

It features beloved classics, including Hot Stuff, It’s Raining Men, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Finally, Go West, Say A Little Prayer, Boogie Wonderland, Shake Your Groove Thing and I Will Survive.

From its dazzling debut in Sydney in 2006, the musical created by Allan Scott and Stephan Elliott has taken the world by storm. It initially graced the London stage in 2009, before conquering Broadway in 2011.

The enduring message of acceptance and inclusivity that Priscilla carries remains as significant today as it was when the curtains first rose.

Produced by Randall A. Buck, Patrick Bywalski and Rod Gunner, in association with Nullarbor Productions, Blue Stage Entertainment and MGM On Stage, PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Is directed by Simon Phillips, with set and video design by Brian Thomson and Justin Nardella, costume design by Tim Chappell and Lizzy Gardiner, choreography by Andrew Hallsworth, musical arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen ‘Spud’ Murphy, musical arrangements, supervision and direction by Steve Geere, lighting design by Per Hôrding, sound design by Ben Harrison and general management by RGM Productions.

