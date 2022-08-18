The Jamie Lloyd Company's THE SEAGULL Enters Final Three Weeks At Harold Pinter Theatre

The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, in a version by Anya Reiss directed by Jamie Lloyd has entered its final three weeks of performances, running until 10 September at Harold Pinter Theatre.

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

The production, which was originally closed during previews in March 2020 due to the pandemic, continued its commitment to accessibility, offering 5,000 free tickets for The Seagull to both secondary state schools and community organisations with limited access to the arts, and with 12,000 £15 tickets available across its 2022 UK productions (Cyrano de Bergerac and The Seagull).

The Seagull will be broadcast globally via National Theatre Live from Thursday 3 November 2022.

For more information on National Theatre Live can be found at ntlive.com.

Cast: Jason Barnett (Shamrayev), Emilia Clarke (Nina), Robert Glenister (Sorin), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Mika Onyx Johnson (Medvedenko), Gerald Kyd (Dorn), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Sara Powell (Polina), Indira Varma (Arkadina) and Sophie Wu (Masha) with understudies Katie Buchholz, Tina Harris, Joseph Langdon and David Lee-Jones.

With Set and Costume Designer: Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Designer: Jackie Shemesh; Sound and Composition Designer: George Dennis; Casting Director: Stuart Burt CDG; Costume Supervision: Anna Josephs; Props Supervision: Fahmida Bakht; Associate Director: Jonathan Glew; Associate Design: Rachel Wingate

Produced by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions and Wessex Grove.