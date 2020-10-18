The Finborough Theatre Wins The London Pub Theatre Of The Year Award

A recording of this year's online ceremony will be available to stream soon.

The Finborough Theatre has been named London Pub Theatre of the Year 2020 by London Pub Theatres Magazine at their annual awards ceremony. A recording of this year's online ceremony will be available to stream soon.

At the same ceremony, the theatre also won the magazine's inaugural Standing Ovation Award for Best Rediscovery/Adaptation for the 2019 production of The Wind of Heaven by Emlyn Williams, the first London production in 75 years.

The latest award comes in the same week as the announcement of a grant from the DCMS and Arts Council England's Culture Recovery Fund. (You may have spotted our auditorium appearing on BBC News on Monday).

However, the theatre is very far from out of the woods yet, and the #SaveOurTheatres Crowdfunder is still running until 8 November 2020. Part of a national fundraising initiative with Theatres Trust, every penny donated to the campaign will go towards supporting the future of the Finborough Theatre, our reopening, and online content while the theatre is closed. You can read more about the campaign, including comments from supporters, here.

To donate, click here.

