The Crazy Coqs Presents LUCY MAY BARKER: INTIMATE AND LIVE This August

The Crazy Coqs in the heart of London's glittering West End is thrilled to welcome Lucy May Barker (Mamma Mia, Spring Awakening, Oklahoma, Sweeney Todd) as she makes her solo cabaret debut as part of The Crazy Coqs Presents Intimate and Live cabaret series.

Lucy will be presenting a showcase of songs from her musical theatre career, personal favourites and also songs by some of her idols alongside some very special guests to be announced.

Last year Lucy portrayed the infamous Rebekah Vardy in the smash-hit production 'VARDY V ROONEY: The Wagatha Christie Trial'.

Lucy has played the iconic role of Sophie Sheridan in ABBA's global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! in London's West End.

Produced by Mark Robert Petty with Musical Direction by Tom Arnold.

