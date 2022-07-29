Teenage Cancer Trust and MOULIN ROUGE! Will Host a Special Gala Event in London in September

On Thursday 29 September, Teenage Cancer Trust and Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play host to an exclusive event in London. A Special Gala Performance of the celebrated West End musical will raise money to fund the charity's specialist nurses, youth support teams and hospital units that help teens and young adults get through cancer treatment.

The Gala will be a glamorous, star-studded evening at the theatre in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. With the glitzy Rouge carpet, the Piccadilly Theatre will be decked out in spectacular fashion hosting VIPs, donors and special celebrity guests for a one-night-only celebration.

An occasion full of stardust, The Gala promises to be a night to remember.

For an even more extravagant experience bookers are invited to select their tickets from a variety of special package types and to revel in the additional pre and post show celebrations whilst enhancing the level of funds raised for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Roger Daltrey CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron and The Who's frontman, said:

"Like all charities the last two years have been really tough, especially for Teenage Cancer Trust and the young people we support. However, it goes without saying that the unconditional support myself and the charity have received from the music and entertainment industry throughout this time has been unwavering and I cannot thank them enough for that.

Teenage Cancer Trust relies completely on public donations and with music and entertainment fundraisers such as our flagship week of Teenage Cancer Gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, the charity is able to continue to support young people living with cancer. It is so wonderful to see another entertainment event supporting the charity. And what a brilliant collaboration Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Teenage Cancer Trust make - especially as the musical includes 75 of the greatest pop songs of all time. This very special performance really won't be one to miss."

Carmen Pavlovic, Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, said:

"We are honoured to collaborate with the Teenage Cancer Trust, one of the most vital charities in the UK. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is where dreams come true, independence of spirit is prized, and a spectacularly diverse range of identities are celebrated.

"Teenage Cancer Trust's heritage with popular music, and Moulin Rouge's showcasing of 120 years of iconic songs create a partnership of kindred spirits and ideals. We are excited to dream up this very special evening together."

Paul McKenzie, Director of Fundraising at Teenage Cancer Trust, said:

"We are so thankful to the team at The Moulin Rouge! for supporting Teenage Cancer Trust with this very special performance. Cancer doesn't just devastate a young person's health, it threatens to take away everything they care about - their identity, their independence and their dreams.

Our incredible nurses and support teams do all they can to stop that happening, and make sure that cancer doesn't stop young people living their lives.

But all of their work is entirely dependent on fundraised income, so events like this truly are lifesaving."