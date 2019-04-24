THE TWILIGHT ZONE Enters Final Weeks

Audiences have less than 6 short weeks to catch the acclaimed West End production of The Twilight Zone. Following the Almeida's sell-out run in 2017-2018, the highly successful West End transfer running at the Ambassadors Theatre must end with the season finale on Saturday 1 June 2019. The production will then be rocketing to a new dimension and setting its sights on the US.

You are about to enter another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination.

Next stop, The Twilight Zone.

Adapted by Anne Washburn (Shipwreck, Mr. Burns) and directed by the multi award-winning director (winner of 7 Olivier Awards), Richard Jones, this production of the acclaimed classic CBS television series The Twilight Zone is an ingenious mixture of morality tales, fables and fantasy that are as relevant today as when audiences first encountered them.

The Twilight Zone is based on original stories by Rod Serling, and two of the most frequent and celebrated contributors, Charles Beaumont and Richard Matheson from the CBS television series. It is one of television's most revered and influential science-fiction fantasy shows and ran on American network CBS from 1959 to 1964, winning 3 Emmy Awards during its 156-episode run. Its incisive parables explore humanity's hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices. The programme has had a seminal influence on popular culture; from Stephen King to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan to Steven Spielberg, The Simpsons to Black Mirror.

The Twilight Zone has designs by Paul Steinberg, with costume design by Nicky Gillibrand, choreography by Aletta Collins, lighting design by Mimi Jordan Sherin, and D.M Wood, composer and sound design by Sarah Angliss, sound by Christopher Shutt, casting by Julia Horan, and illusions by Richard Wiseman and Will Houstoun.

The talented ensemble cast comprises of Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Alisha Bailey, Natasha J Barnes, Adrianna Bertola, Dan Crossley, Dyfan Dwyfor, Neil Haigh, Nicholas Karimi, Lauren O'Neill and Matthew Steer.

The Twilight Zone stage production is presented under license by CBS Consumer Products and produced by Ron Fogelman for Your Next Stop Limited and the Almeida Theatre. Kenny Wax is executive producer.

With the original series celebrating its 60th Anniversary Year, a new version of The Twilight Zone recently premiered on CBS All Access in April 2019 with Jordan Peele serving as host and narrator. The new series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg's Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You