Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS Will Be Available to Stream Next Month

Stream from 8 August 2023 at 7pm until 8 August 2025.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 4 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS Will Be Available to Stream Next Month

Neil LaBute’s Olivier Award nominated dark comedy The Shape of Things, presented by Trish Wadley Productions in association with Bethany Cooper Productions and Park Theatre, will be available to stream on Original Theatre’s digital theatre website from 8 August 2023 at 7pm.

Filmed during its recent celebrated run at Park Theatre, The Shape of Things stars Luke Newton (Bridgerton, The Book of Mormon), Amber Anderson (Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Cyrano De Bergerac, Amadeus) and Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (War Horse, Hollyoaks). It is directed by Nicky Allpress. 

How far would you go for love? What would you be willing to change? When college student Adam falls hard for Evelyn, an ambitious art major, the meaning of both art and friendship are pushed to their limits. 

The Shape of Things received its world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in 2001 with Rachel Weisz and Paul Rudd. It subsequently won Outstanding Play at the Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards. This first major Off West End revival is presented by the producers of last year’s Park Theatre hit Clybourne Park. 

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “I am thrilled to have teamed up with Trish Wadley to present her production of Neil LaBute’s remarkable play on Original Online allowing more people from all over the UK and beyond to see this fantastic piece of work which so excited audiences earlier this summer at Park Theatre in London." 

To book, visit: Click Here (available in UK and EU). Join from £8.99 per month and enjoy access to The Shape of Things as well as Original Theatre’s ever-growing library of award-winning entertainment.  

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre Photo
DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre

After selling out two shows at the London Palladium in just 5 hours and adding an extra matinee, the European premiere of the multi award-winning manga stage musical Death Note The Musical in Concert will transfer to the Lyric Theatre for six performances from Thursday 7 September - Sunday 10 September. 

2
Review: 1000 WAYS THE WORLD WILL END (& HOW IT STARTS AGAIN), Kings Head Theatre Photo
Review: 1000 WAYS THE WORLD WILL END (& HOW IT STARTS AGAIN), King's Head Theatre

With strands of simulation theory and a vibe steeped in folklore, myths, and legends, the play follows two souls as they come back and find each other in three timelines. 

3
Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio Photo
Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio

One-man shows tackling queer experiences aren’t hard to come by. They’re, rightfully, being given platforms across the fringe scene. Home to a plethora of unique stories, the queer community is ripe for creative exploration. From coming out and hook-up culture to homophobia and sexual violence, there are complex narratives that provide rich bases for creatives.

4
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at Londons Leicester Square Theatre Photo
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at London's Leicester Square Theatre

The London Summer Theatre Academy will present a developmental production of the new musical Winner at London's Leicester Square Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End Video
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You