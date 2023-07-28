Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS Will Be Available to Stream Next Month

Neil LaBute’s Olivier Award nominated dark comedy The Shape of Things, presented by Trish Wadley Productions in association with Bethany Cooper Productions and Park Theatre, will be available to stream on Original Theatre’s digital theatre website from 8 August 2023 at 7pm.

Filmed during its recent celebrated run at Park Theatre, The Shape of Things stars Luke Newton (Bridgerton, The Book of Mormon), Amber Anderson (Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Cyrano De Bergerac, Amadeus) and Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (War Horse, Hollyoaks). It is directed by Nicky Allpress.

How far would you go for love? What would you be willing to change? When college student Adam falls hard for Evelyn, an ambitious art major, the meaning of both art and friendship are pushed to their limits.

The Shape of Things received its world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in 2001 with Rachel Weisz and Paul Rudd. It subsequently won Outstanding Play at the Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards. This first major Off West End revival is presented by the producers of last year’s Park Theatre hit Clybourne Park.

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “I am thrilled to have teamed up with Trish Wadley to present her production of Neil LaBute’s remarkable play on Original Online allowing more people from all over the UK and beyond to see this fantastic piece of work which so excited audiences earlier this summer at Park Theatre in London."

To book, visit: Click Here (available in UK and EU). Join from £8.99 per month and enjoy access to The Shape of Things as well as Original Theatre’s ever-growing library of award-winning entertainment.