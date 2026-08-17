THE LAST LAUGH, THE MOUSETRAP, ALADDIN to Head to Floral Pavilion

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The Floral Pavilion has unveiled a packed autumn and winter season, bringing some of the biggest names in touring theatre, comedy, music and family entertainment to New Brighton. Leading the line-up are the smash-hit West End comedy The Last Laugh; Agatha Christie's legendary thriller The Mousetrap, arriving as part of its landmark 75th anniversary tour; and the Floral's much-loved Christmas pantomime, Aladdin.

At the heart of New Brighton, the 814-seat Floral Pavilion is one of the Wirral's leading live entertainment venues, welcoming a wide-ranging programme of national touring theatre, comedy, music, dance, family entertainment and its hugely popular annual pantomime. The autumn and winter months ahead reflect that breadth, with major touring productions sitting alongside household names, one-night shows and family favourites.

Fresh from hit runs in the West End and New York, The Last Laugh (6–10 October) brings three of Britain's best-loved comedy legends back to life, with Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle as 'Eric Morecambe', Damian Williams as 'Tommy Cooper' and Simon Cartwright as 'Bob Monkhouse'. Written and directed by Paul Hendy, the critically acclaimed comedy imagines the three icons sharing one very unusual dressing room and swapping thoughts on life, death, comedy and what it really means to be funny. Warm, sharply observed and packed with nostalgia, the show arrives in New Brighton following its acclaimed international success.

Theatre's most famous murder mystery comes to New Brighton as Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap plays the Floral Pavilion from 19–24 October. The 75th anniversary tour stars Nicholas Bailey – best known to millions as Dr Anthony Trueman in BBC's EastEnders – as 'Major Metcalf', alongside Susan Penhaligon, whose celebrated screen career includes Bouquet of Barbed Wire and A Fine Romance, as 'Mrs Boyle'. After more than seven decades of keeping audiences guessing, the record-breaking thriller remains one of British theatre's great institutions, with further casting for the anniversary tour to be announced.

Christmas at the Floral Pavilion gets an extra dose of magic this year with Aladdin (5 December–3 January), starring BAFTA-winning Raven host and Molly and Mack actor James Mackenzie as the gloriously wicked 'Abanazar', alongside Floral Pavilion favourite Sean Jones, returning for his seventh year as 'Wishee Washee'. Packed with big laughs, larger-than-life characters, spectacular staging and all the festive fun audiences have come to expect from the venue's annual pantomime, Aladdin promises a joyful Christmas adventure for the whole family.

Elsewhere, theatre highlights range from Diane's Deli (4 September) and Emmeline Pankhurst: Angel or Anarchist? (23 October) to Cue Murder! Halloween Special Murder Mystery (31 October), Thunder Road Theatre Presents: The Void (6–7 November) and festive whodunnit Murder at the Manor – A Murder Mystery Christmas Special (12 December).

Music highlights include John Barrowman – My Life in Musicals (10 September), The Mersey Beatles (12 September), The Opera Boys – The Farewell Tour Starring Paul Potts (19 September), The Illegal Eagles – 'Take it Easy' (4 October), The Overtones – Jivin' Home for Christmas (9 November), Hugh Cornwell – Never Say Goodbye – The Final Solo Acoustic Tour (12 November), China Crisis – Warped Tour 2026 (14 November) and The Glenn Miller and Big Band Spectacular (21 November).

Comedy and entertainment across the season includes John Cleese & The Holy Grail (7 September), Psychic Sally (9 September), an evening

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