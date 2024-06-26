THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING OSCAR Released As Exclusive Filmed Version On Original Online

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A filmed version of Original Theatre and Reading Rep Theatre's recent highly-acclaimed production of Micheál Mac Liammóir's renowned play, The Importance of Being Oscar, will soon be available exclusively from Original Theatre's digital streaming platform Original Online.

Original Online Members, both new and existing, receive an exclusive period of early access, starting from 1 July 2024 at 5pm, before the film goes on general release on Monday 15 July 2024. To book, visit: https://originaltheatre.com/productions/the-importance-of-being-oscar.

The Importance of Being Oscar is a one-man show starring Original Theatre's Artistic Director Alastair Whatley. The play marked Alastair's return to the stage, having last performed in the 2017 production of Torben Betts' Invincible in New York. Whatley's acting credits include Birdsong, The Importance of Being Earnest, Three Men in a Boat, See How They Run, Twelfth Night, Vincent in Brixton, Dancing at Lughnasa, Henry V (RSC and South Hill Park) and The Importance of Being Oscar, with which he toured the UK and Ireland in 2010 to 2011.

The production is directed by Michael Fentiman (Amelie, Jekyll & Hyde, The Lion The Witch & The Wardrobe). Set and costume design is by Madeleine Girling, Lighting Design is by Chris Davey, and Composition and Sound Design are by Barnaby Race.

Told in the shadows of Reading Gaol, where Wilde was imprisoned, the play immerses audiences in a compelling journey through the loves and losses, successes and struggles of the iconic man - from the eccentric socialite to the imprisoned outcast. A beautiful tribute to an icon of the world of theatre, the show is liberally laced with Wilde's signature wit and wisdom and features excerpts of many of his best-loved works including An Ideal Husband, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Importance of Being Earnest and The Ballad of Reading Gaol.

Original Theatre and Reading Rep Theatre's stage production of The Importance of Being Oscar was filmed by Tristan McShepherd (Murder in the Dark, Jekyll & Hyde, Birdsong Online, Apollo 13) exclusively for Original Online.

Original Online Members, both new and existing, get an exclusive fortnight of early access to watch, starting from 1 July 2024 at 5pm, before the film goes on general release (including rental and gift options) from 15 July 2024 from 5pm.

