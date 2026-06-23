THE GANG OF THREE to Embark on UK Tour

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Following Keir Starmer's resignation and Andy Burnham's Makerfield by-election victory, the path for the Labour leadership contest that has been tearing the party apart for months now being clear, the UK tour of The Gang of Three is announced. Cabinet rivals manoeuvring for the top job while a Labour government lurches through crisis is exactly the world of The Gang of Three. The last time a Labour Cabinet fought this openly over the succession, the year was 1976. That is where the play begins.

Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the King's Head Theatre, London, Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky's gripping political drama The Gang of Three will tour the UK this autumn with a return to the King's Head before an official opening at Richmond Theatre (13 - 17 October) before travelling to Oxford Playhouse (27 - 31 October), Cambridge Arts Theatre (3 - 7 November), Chichester Minerva Theatre (10 - 14 November, booking opens in September) and finally the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (17 - 21 November).

Directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward, the production stars: Alan Cox as Tony Crosland, Hywel Morgan as Roy Jenkins and Colin Tierney as Denis Healey, with Set & Costume Design by Libby Watson, Lighting Design by Jamie Platt, Sound Design by Dominic Brennan and General Management provided by James Quaife for Luminous Entertainment Group.

Writers Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky said: 'We wrote this play about the 1970s and 1980s. By the time we finished it, we realised we'd written it about now.

'A Labour government, economic shocks, falling poll ratings and a Cabinet full of ambitious people who can't agree on anything, with old friends suddenly becoming bitter rivals. Roy Jenkins, Denis Healey and Tony Crosland would feel completely at home.

'But while the politics may feel familiar, the play is really about something timeless: ambition, rivalry, friendship and power. We're thrilled that audiences across the UK will now get the chance to see it.'

Three giants of British politics. The Labour Party at war with itself.

As Britain faces economic crisis and political upheaval, Roy Jenkins, Denis Healey and Tony Crosland fight for the future of the Labour Party — and for their own place in history.

Set behind the closed doors of Westminster power, The Gang of Three is a thrilling portrait of ambition, ideology and betrayal at the highest level of British politics. Funny, fierce and razor-sharp, this acclaimed drama brings to life the towering personalities and explosive clashes that helped shape modern Britain. Perfect for political obsessives and theatre lovers alike, The Gang of Three is an electrifying evening of wit, rivalry and high-stakes drama.

Tour Dates

King's Head Theatre, London

Thursday 1 October – Saturday 10 October 2026

1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, October 7pm

3, 4, 10 October 6pm

4, 7, 10, 11 October 2.30pm

Richmond Theatre

Tuesday 13 October – Saturday 17 October 2026

Press Night Thursday 15 October

Tue - Sat 7.30pm

Matinees: Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Oxford Playhouse

Tuesday 27 October – Saturday 31 October 2026

Tue - Sat 7.30pm

Matinees: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Cambridge Arts Theatre

Tuesday 3 November – Saturday 7 November 2026

Tue - Sat 7.30pm

Matinees: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Chichester Minerva Theatre

Tuesday 10 November – Saturday 14 November 2026

On sale in September

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Tuesday 17 November – Saturday 21 November 2026

Tue - Sat 7.30pm

Matinees: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

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