THE BEST PINTS to Play The Hope Theatre in January

In FishMail Productions' comedy play The Best Pints, directed by Kay Dent and written by Jack Gallagher, Gerry (Warren Rusher) poses the question "What's the best pint you've ever had?" to his two best friends Steve (Matthew Blaney) and David {Tarik Badwan) during their regular Friday night drinking session in their local pub.

Set in Northern Ireland, what follows is a play about male friendship as the three best mates tell one another stories of parenthood, love, loss, addiction and the Yakuza (yes, that Yakuza).

After a sold-out performance at the White Bear Theatre, FishMail Productions brings The Best Pints to The Hope Theatre in January 2023 to ask the question 'what's the best pint you ever had?' all over again.

The play will be running at 19:45 on January 22, 23, 29 and 30 at The Hope Theatre. Tickets are available via The Hope Theatre's website for £13/£16.