THANKS FOR HAVING ME Comes to the King's Head Theatre in February

Thanks for Having Me, a sharp new comedy, is coming to the King's Head Theatre next month. Following his sold-out success with February Face, Keelen Kember returns with a fresh and witty take on mismatched roommates and the rollercoaster of modern romance. Performances run 3-8th February.

Thanks for Having Me centers on Cashel, a neurotic 30-year-old still nursing the wounds of a breakup, and Honey, his carefree best friend whose only constant is his refusal to settle down. As Cashel navigates his heartbreak and Honey fumbles his way through the minefield of modern dating, their opposing worldviews collide in a series of laugh-out-loud moments. But as the dust settles, who is really teaching whom about love? This heart-warming and sharp-edged comedy explores the trials of dating in your late twenties and asks: what does “moving on” really look like?

Keelan is a playwright, screenwriter and actor. He studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford, during which time he was a comedy writer/performer in the Oxford Revue, as well as performing in six OUDS plays. He wrote and performed in his first professional play, ‘Coffee, Ten Sugars’, in September 2022 at the Hen and Chicken’s Theatre, to a sell-out run and critical acclaim. He recently performed in his latest play he wrote, ‘February Face’, to another sell-out run, and was nominated for a Standing Ovation Award for New Writing. As a result, he has had his TV Pilot optioned by a production company, and February Face transferred for a run at the 200-seat Main House at the new King’s Head Theatre in May 2024.

Cast Biographies

Honey – Fergus Foster

Fergus trained at Drama Centre London. He recently won an award for “Best Supporting Actor” for his role as Cain in the feature film “Doll 195”.

Recent screen credits include: “Major Norman Watt” in “Lost Women Spies” (Sky), “Alfred Mellowes” in “Machines that Built America” (Amazon Prime) and “Cain” in “Doll 195”.

Recent theatre credits include: “Rodolfo Walsh” in “Irish Coffee” and “John” in “The Pair”.

Maya – Elizabeth Green

Elizabeth Green (she/they) trained at ALRA South/Rose Bruford, graduating in 2022. Elizabeth is best known for her recent portrayal of Jade Masood in BBC’s EastEnders, for which she was nominated for Best Young Performer at The Radio Times Soap Awards 2024. Other television credits include Doctors (BBC) and Deepa and Anoop (Netflix). Theatre credits include The Jungle Book (Theatre By The Lake), String (Omnibus Theatre), Scratch (Izzy Parriss Productions), The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure (Histrionic Productions), Dance Nation (ALRA/Rose Bruford), Beat Poetry by Daniel York Loh (ALRA/Rose Bruford). Radio credits include Peach - BBC Young Writers’ Award 2022 (BBC Radio 4).



Eloise – Charlotte Hayes-Jones

Charlotte Hayes-Jones is British actress based between London and Paris. Upon finishing her foundational training at RADA undertook further training in Paris and now splits her time between the two cities. After appearing in several short films as well as performing on the stage at Theatre Manufacture des Abbesses in Paris, Charlotte now makes her London stage debut at The Kings Head Theatre as part of the cast of Thank You For Having Me.

