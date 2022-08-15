Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK Celebrates 13,000 Performances on 13 August

Susan Hill's The Woman In Black celebrated 13,000 performances at The Fortune Theatre on 13 August 2022. To celebrate this milestone performance, a strictly limited number of £13 tickets are available for select performances until 27 August.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK stars Julian Forsyth as Arthur Kipps and Matthew Spencer The Actor.

Due to the show's enduring popularity with young people, the Producers are pleased to offer a free ticket to those aged 18 and under to see the West End production, alongside a full paying adult.

In June 2019 The Woman In Black celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.

Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds. The borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins creep.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.