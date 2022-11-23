Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Black Friday: Tickets From Just £15 for THE WOMAN IN BLACK

Save up to 51% for the iconic ghost story

Nov. 23, 2022  
The Woman In Black

Black Friday: Save up to 51% on The Woman In Black

Adapted from Susan Hill's classic book, The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre has been thrilling London audiences since 1989.

In The Woman in Black, junior solicitor Arthur Kipps journeys to the funeral of a client, Mrs Alice Drablow where he sees a young woman with a wasted face, dressed all in black, standing in the churchyard. Confused by the villagers' reluctance to speak of The Woman In Black, Kipps goes to Mrs. Drablow's former home Eel Marsh House, a building in the middle of a marsh, cut off from the mainland at high tide. While sorting through her papers he finds a box of letters, and ultimately discovers, to his own terrible cost, the dreadful secret of The Woman In Black.

Having terrified over seven million theatregoers across the globe over 30 years, The Woman In Black is now the second longest running play in London Theatre History.

Black Friday: Save up to 51% on The Woman In Black

Tuesday to Thursday:
Premum: Was £88- Now £45
Band A: Was £67- Now £35
Band B: Was £49- Now £25
Band C: Was £37- Now £25
Band D: Was £27- Now £15

Friday:
Premium: Was £88- Now £45
Band A: Was £70- Now £35
Band B: Was £52- Now £25
Band C: Was £40- Now £25
Band D: Was £34- Now £15

Valid Tuesday to Friday performances until 8 January 2023
(Excl. Saturday & Sunday perf., all perf. WC 26 Dec 2022)

Book by 5 December.




Related Stories
THE WOMAN IN BLACK Will Play its Final Performance After 33 Years Photo
THE WOMAN IN BLACK Will Play its Final Performance After 33 Years
After 33 years in London's West End, the theatrical sensation that is Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK, will play its final performance at The Fortune Theatre, London on Saturday 4 March 2023.
Guest Blog: Julian Forsyth Talks About His 1000th Appearance in THE WOMAN IN BLACK & t Photo
Guest Blog: Julian Forsyth Talks About His 1000th Appearance in THE WOMAN IN BLACK & the Innovative Rehearsal Process
What’s so special about The Woman in Black, and why is it still running in the West End after 33 years? As someone who is about to perform in it for the 1,000th time, I can offer an insider’s view that provides just one of several answers to that question.
Susan Hills THE WOMAN IN BLACK Celebrates 13,000 Performances on 13 August Photo
Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK Celebrates 13,000 Performances on 13 August
Susan Hill's The Woman in Black celebrated 13,000 performances at The Fortune Theatre on 13 August 2022. To celebrate this milestone performance, a strictly limited number of £13 tickets are available for select performances until 27 August.
Show of the Week: Save 54% On THE WOMAN IN BLACK Photo
Show of the Week: Save 54% On THE WOMAN IN BLACK
Adapted from Susan Hill’s classic book, The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre has been thrilling London audiences since 1989.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


New Earth Theatre Pulls Play From Sheffield Crucible Over Staging of MISS SAIGONNew Earth Theatre Pulls Play From Sheffield Crucible Over Staging of MISS SAIGON
November 22, 2022

British East and South East Asian Theatre Company, New Earth Theatre, has announced that they will longer be bringing their production of WORTH to Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, due to the theatre's decision to stage Miss Saigon at the same time.
THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO is Coming to Salisbury Playhouse in March 2023THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO is Coming to Salisbury Playhouse in March 2023
November 22, 2022

The Beekeeper Of Aleppo is coming to Salisbury Playhouse in March 2023. Christy Lefteri’s best-selling novel has its world premiere in a brand new adaptation by Nesrin Alrefaai, and Matthew Spangler who adapted the hit West End and now Broadway stage version of The Kite Runner, from 21 - 25 March 2023.
SEANN WALSH: IS DEAD, HAPPY NOW? is heading to the Soho TheatreSEANN WALSH: IS DEAD, HAPPY NOW? is heading to the Soho Theatre
November 22, 2022

Following a hugely successful, critically acclaimed sellout run and a Dave Edinburgh Comedy Awards nomination at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Seann Walsh brings his new show to London’s Soho Theatre. This is the last chance to see this show live.
Black Friday: Save up to 45% on HEATHERS THE MUSICALBlack Friday: Save up to 45% on HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
November 22, 2022

Black Friday deals! Following two smash hit London seasons and the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical, Heathers The Musical Is Back! 
Black Friday: Catch THE BOOK OF MORMON for £25, £35 or £45Black Friday: Catch THE BOOK OF MORMON for £25, £35 or £45
November 21, 2022

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get. 
