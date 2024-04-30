LAYTON & NIKITA - LIVE! Adds Matinee Performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to demand, Layton & Nikita – LIVE! has added a matinee show to their London date at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday 16 July. Tickets for the extra show are now on sale.

Dancing fans rejoice as Layton and Nikita reunite for a brand-new LIVE dance spectacular!

Visiting Layton’s home city of Manchester in the glorious Bridgewater Hall on Sunday 30 June as well as the iconic Theatre Royal, Drury Lane on 16 July, Layton & Nikita - LIVE! will be a fierce and fabulous dance extravaganza with a live band and backing dancers.

English actor, singer, dancer, and musical theatre performer Layton Williams is best known for playing the role of Stephen Carmichael in the smash-hit series Bad Education and his extensive work in West End theatre, including Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Ukrainian professional dancer and choreographer Nikita Kuzmin is best known for being a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. In 2024, he was the runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother.

Together their on-stage chemistry is electric, so don’t miss this incredible opportunity to see two of your favourite dancing stars live!

Play Broadway Games