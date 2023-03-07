Photos: THE WOMAN IN BLACK Bows Out of the West End

After 33 years, The Woman in Black has played its final West End performance.

Over its time at the Fortune Theatre, The Woman in Black, directed by Robin Herford, played 13,232 performances and during that period also played 6,000 shows on tour.

Producer Peter Wilson was presented with an Olivier award for his outstanding contribution to theatre after the show on March 4.

Check out the photos from the final show.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden