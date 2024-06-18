Stage and Screen Actor Julian Forsyth Dies At Age 71

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and television actor Julian Forsyth has died at the age of 71.

Forsyth’s agents said in a statement, “We are saddened to announce that our lovely client Julian Forsyth has died. With a career spanning decades he was a wonderful actor and the loveliest of gentlemen. We will miss him very much. RIP Julian.”

Julian Forsyth's theatrical credits include The Woman In Black, An American In Paris at the Dominion Theatre, Guys and Dolls at the Royal Albert Hall, Sunset Boulevard at the Coliseum, The Go-Between at the Apollo Theatre, Wicked at the Apollo Victoria.

His television credits include Father Brown, A Touch of Frost, The Curse of Steptoe, and Holby City.

