London Ticket Deals
Special Prices for SPECTRE IN CONCERT at the Royal Albert Hall

Get tickets from just £15 for the live-concert screening of the Bond film

Oct. 20, 2022  
Book by 6 November for special prices for Spectre In Concert

Film Concerts Live! proudly presents the third instalment in the James Bond Concert Series, the world premiere of Spectre in Concert, produced in association with EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM). For the first time, audiences around the world will be able to experience composer Thomas Newman's super-charged musical score performed live by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in sync to director Sam Mendes' thrilling motion picture.

Daniel Craig returns as the inimitable 007, who must infiltrate a mysterious criminal organisation known as Spectre, controlled by the villainous Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz). Spectre in Concert, featuring the excitement of a live symphony orchestra, truly is Bond at his best!

Special Prices:

Tickets at £15, £25 and £45

Valid on all performances.

Book by 6 November




