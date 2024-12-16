Sky Arts Will Broadcast TITANIC THE MUSICAL, THE NUTCRACKER, and More This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sky Arts Freeview has announced its upcoming lineup of broadcasts for the holiday season, including several musicals any theatre lover can enjoy. The lineup includes The Nutcracker, La Traviata, Edward Scissorhands, Titanic the Musical, and more.

Check out the full lineup below:

Nutcracker: Backstage with English National Ballet

December 16 - 8:00 PM

Part two of two. Following the meticulous preparations and rehearsals building to the opening night of English National Ballet's Nutcracker at the London Coliseum.

La Traviata

December 17 - 6:00 AM

Olga Peretyatko and Atalla Ayan star in Rolando Villazón's production of Verdi's La Traviata at the Festspielhaus in Baden Baden, Germany.

Nutcracker: Backstage with English National Ballet

December 17 - 11:30 PM

Part two of two. Following the meticulous preparations and rehearsals building to the opening night of English National Ballet's Nutcracker at the London Coliseum.

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

December 18 - 7:20 PM

A 2011 performance by New York City Ballet of choreographer Balanchine's production of Tchaikovsky's ballet based on Hoffman's tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

Cirque du Soleil: Luzia

December 20 - 6:00 AM

A show by the circus troupe inspired by the richness of Mexican culture.

Titanic the Musical

December 21 - 3.40 PM

A performance of the stage musical during its 2023 UK tour, with the show focusing on the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of the doomed liner's passengers

Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands

December 22 - 2.00 AM and 5.00 PM

A contemporary dance adaptation of Tim Burton's 1990 film by the New Adventures theatre company, featuring the music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies

Cirque du Soleil: Delirium

December 23 - 6.30 AM

A recording of the circus troupe's show celebrating music, featuring singers, dancers, acrobats and multimedia displays

Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part one)

December 23 – 8.00 PM

Part one of two. Behind the scenes of a new production of Tchaikovsky's classic, showing the process through the eyes of all the key departments involved

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert (2018)

December 25 - 10:15 AM

A New York City production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock musical, with an all-star cast including John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and Jason Tam

Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands

December 25 – 3:10 PM

A contemporary dance adaptation of Tim Burton's 1990 film by the New Adventures theatre company, featuring the music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies

Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part one)

December 25 – 4:50 PM

Part one of two. Behind the scenes of a new production of Tchaikovsky's classic, showing the process through the eyes of all the key departments involved

42nd Street

December 27 – 1:05 PM

A performance of the Broadway song and dance musical extravaganza, featuring the songs We're in the Money, Lullaby of Broadway and Dames

