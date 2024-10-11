Sinitta Will Join UK and Ireland Tour of CHICAGO as Mama Morton in Bradford and Stoke

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International recording artist and pop star Sinitta will join the UK and Ireland tour of CHICAGO as Mama Morton for a strictly limited run, playing Bradford's Alhambra Theatre (21 – 26 October 2024) and Stoke's Regent Theatre (25 – 30 November 2024).

Sinitta said, “I'm so excited to be returning to Chicago, I jumped at the chance to step back into Mama Morton's shoes for two weeks on the upcoming UK and Ireland tour. To return to the stage with these incredible musicians, and a stunning company doing amazing choreography, is a dream come true. The role of Mama has certainly been good to me, and I can't wait to rub shoulders with my merry murderesses again!”

Sinitta returns to the role, joining stage and soap star Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton as Billy Flynn, leading West End talent Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, alongside Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies as Mary Sunshine.

The cast is completed by Bethany Adamson, Victoria Anderson, Josh Crowther, Joe Dale, Jessica Keable, Robin Kent, Annabelle Laing, Jacob McLay Reid, Jonathan Milton, George Olney, Oliver Ramsdale, Elly Shaw, Lucy Anne Stacey, Matthew Sweet and Ria Tanaka.

Sinitta is an international recording artist having released 15 hit pop records including So Macho, Toyboy and Cross My Broken Heart. No stranger to the stage, she has appeared in the West End productions of Cats, Little Shop of Horrors, Hair, Smokey Joe's Café and as the female lead in Mutiny! She most recently appeared in the UK and Ireland tour of Now That's What I Call A Musical. Since the mid-00s Sinitta has remained in the spotlight becoming a mentor to young emerging talent as Simon Cowell's right-hand woman on The X Factor.

About Chicago

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO's sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”. Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Since it opened in New York in 1996, CHICAGO has played in 38 countries worldwide, and been performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, French, Danish, Japanese and Korean. Worldwide it has been seen by an estimated 34 million people, grossed over $1.7 billion has played over 35,000 performances.

CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The current 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

