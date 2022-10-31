Show of the Week: Save up to 33% on GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL
Book by 6 November for tickets from just £29
Get yourself where the action is and experience the remarkable story of Jamaica's rebel superstar. The irresistible new production, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical has come to life at the Lyric Theatre, London and the message is out. "It isn't just a joyful night out it's a major and important cultural event" (The Evening Standard).
From the hills of rural Jamaica, blending visionary musical talent and revolutionary zeal, Bob Marley set out to touch the world with his inspirational musical message and soul stirring advocacy for the oppressed. With unlimited access to Marley's superlative songs of love and unity, the multi award-winning team of Lee Hall (writer), Clint Dyer (director) and Arinzé Kene (playing Bob Marley) embody the militant spirit and moving story of one of music's most significant cultural figures. A sensational company of performers combine with the very best reggae musicians to bring this inspirational tale of passion, political transformation and enduring hope from Trenchtown to the West End.
Book now for a "a tribute so infectious it defies an audience not to sing and sway along" (The Guardian) and move yourself to the rhythms of 'Exodus', 'No Woman No Cry', 'Waiting in Vain', 'Three Little Birds', 'I Shot the Sheriff', 'Could You Be Loved', 'Redemption Song' and other classics.
Tickets from just £29 for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Show of the Week Details:
Save up to 33%
Tuesday to Thursday evenings:
Premium: Was £119 - Now £80
Band A: Was £90/£60 - Now £65
Band B: Was £51 - Now £45
Band D: Was £39/£30 - Now £25
Friday and Sunday evenings:
Premium: Was £119 - Now £80
Band A: Was £90 - Now £69
Band B: Was £51 - Now £49
Band D: Was £39 - Now £29
Valid Sunday to Friday evening performances from 31 October to 8 December 2022
(Excl. all Saturday performances and all matinee performances)
Book by: 6 November 2022
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
