Sheffield Theatres’ Crucible Theatre Will Undergo £45m Upgrade and Expansion; Snooker Championship Will Remain in Sheffield

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Plans for a £45 million investment in the redevelopment of Sheffield Theatres' iconic Crucible Theatre are being developed, supporting its future as the UK's largest producing theatre complex and underpinning the agreement for the World Snooker Championship to remain in Sheffield.

The proposed transformation of the Grade II listed venue is a once in a generation opportunity to invest in an extraordinary building of global and national significance.

The expansion plans are expected to increase Sheffield Theatres' Crucible Theatre auditorium capacity by 50% when required and allow it to present productions fully in the round. The transformation, which will allow the theatre to scale up and down in size - changing between the new ‘in the round' format and returning to the traditional format – will enable the Crucible to serve its arts and sports audiences for decades to come, opening the stage up to new possibilities for production and collaboration.

Works are anticipated to begin in summer 2028.

The project is expected to represent a total investment of £45m, including up to £35m anticipated from national and local government, alongside a further £10m from private sector and philanthropic partners.

Early discussions with potential private sector and philanthropic partners have been supported by a recent visit to Sheffield by the Prime Minister who hosted a roundtable with business and philanthropic stakeholders, recognising the role of Sheffield Theatres as the ‘national theatre of the north' and encouraging them to support the redevelopment.

These discussions with Government have helped build momentum behind the project, while also creating potential opportunities for further partners to get involved.

This is part of Government restoring pride across communities in Sheffield and across the country by giving local people the power and agency to get involved in projects that matter to them.

The proposals link the Crucible's future to wider regeneration plans and invite organisations to play a role in the next era of sport and culture in Sheffield. Separate arrangements have been agreed regarding the long-term future of the World Snooker Championship in the city.

Sheffield Theatres runs three buildings and four stages. During the redevelopment period, two of these stages – the Crucible and the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse – are expected to close temporarily while works are carried out. The construction period is currently anticipated to take around 18 months, during which Sheffield Theatres Productions will be presented in their other two theatres – the Lyceum, the biggest of the four and the Montgomery, the newest addition to the family of theatres. The Lyceum will continue to present exceptional touring productions during this time. As well as creating work in their own city, Sheffield Theatres will present new work around the UK and internationally during this period, more details of which will be announced in autumn 2026.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "We have a deep cultural and sporting heritage here in the UK - sport, art and culture are the very best of us. It's what makes us proud not only of the country, but the places that we're from.

"I had the pleasure of recently visiting Sheffield, the home of the oldest football club in the world, to encourage partners to support a major redevelopment of the iconic Crucible Theatre to keep sport and culture thriving in this city.

"I'm delighted this £45 million of funding will support the venue to continue to develop world-class theatre and stay host to the famous World Snooker Championships for many years to come."

Cllr Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said, “This proposal to upgrade the Crucible is a major vote of confidence in Sheffield's future. The planned refurbishment would strengthen one of the UK's most important cultural assets by modernising the building, expanding its capacity, and ensuring it continues to shine on a global stage.

“These plans have also supported discussions around a new agreement that would see the World Snooker Championships remain in Sheffield, keeping an iconic event right here in the city where it belongs.

“I want to thank everyone involved in getting us to this point, including our partners at Sheffield Theatres, the Government, and teams across the Council who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes. This is an important moment for Sheffield's cultural and economic future, and we're proud to be taking it forward together.”

Tom Bird, Chief Executive and Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director, Sheffield Theatres said, “We are very excited to share the ambition behind this bold new chapter for Sheffield Theatres and for everyone who makes and experiences work here. This is a rare and exciting opportunity: the chance to invest in the building and the audiences who return to it year after year for theatre and snooker. At its heart, this project is about renewal with purpose.

“We already have the most brilliant permanent thrust stage in the UK. Through this transformation, the Crucible Theatre will become something even more extraordinary. For part of the year, it will be the finest thrust theatre in the world; for another, the best theatre in the round. This flexibility opens up radical new possibilities for collaboration, for how we connect with audiences, and for the dynamic, innovative ways stories can be told in the space.

“In the meantime, we will continue to produce bold, original work, with many exciting projects planned with artists and collaborators, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”

Minister for Culture, Media and Sport, Stephanie Peacock MP, said, “I am delighted that this Government, alongside local government partners, is delivering a £35 million investment, securing the future of a venue that is both a national cultural institution and renowned as the home of snooker all over the world.



“As a South Yorkshire MP, I know how much the Crucible means to the people of Sheffield. Working alongside our partners, we will ensure that the venue remains at the heart of city life for generations to come, driving employment opportunities and growth, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and helping local creative talent flourish.



“And as the Sports Minister, I know the value of keeping competitions like the Snooker World Championship here on home soil.”

Dan Walker, Chair of Sheffield Theatres Trust, said, “The Crucible is a wonderful theatre with a brilliant reputation, and the positive impact of this investment will be seen for years to come. As a proud resident of Sheffield, I know the importance of snooker to our city but this isn't only good news for Sheffield: this is amazing news for the north of England and the whole of the UK.”

The project will enhance a significant cultural venue on a large scale and support the future of a globally recognised sporting event. By strengthening the regional visitor economy, it will help drive economic benefits through tourism, major events and wider city centre spending in Sheffield.