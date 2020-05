Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

London's Shakespeare's Globe will be presenting their 2018 production of The Winter's Tale on YouTube beginning today at Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST. The production stars Will Keen, Priyanga Burford, Sirine Saba and Becci Gemmell, and was directed by Blanche McIntyre.

The production will be available to watch for two weeks.

Tune in below!





