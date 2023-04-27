Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sally Greene Steps Down From the Old Vic Ahead of Kevin Spacey Trial

Spacey is facing 12 charges of sexual assault said to have taken place in the U.K. between 2001 and 2013.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Sally Greene Steps Down From the Old Vic Ahead of Kevin Spacey Trial

Sally Greene has stepped down as a director of The Old Vic's trust ahead of Kevin Spacey's trial for sexual assault, Variety reports. Greene is who had appointed Spacey as artistic director of The Old Vic.

As BroadwayWorld reported in 2017, Greene had made a statement saying she is "sick to her stomach" to think that people may have been abused due to Spacey's involvement with the Old Vic.

The theatre is facing questions about how much they knew about Spacey's alleged behavior, but Greene insisted in her statement that the allegations "shock and appalled" her and that she "had no knowledge whatsoever about any concerns regarding his behavior."

Greene's husband, property entrepreneur Robert Bourne, has also resigned as a director of The Old Vic Theatre Trust.

Greene steps down after more than 20 years at the theatre.

Spacey is facing 12 charges of sexual assault said to have taken place in the U.K. between 2001 and 2013. His four-week trial is set to begin on June 28.

Read the original story on Variety.



