Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the West End Return of 2:22 - A GHOST STORY

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the return of 2:22 - A Ghost Story to London’s West End later this month. Donna Air will play Lauren and Joe McFadden will play Sam; Stacey Dooley will play Jenny, in her stage debut, and James Buckley reprises the role of Ben.

Running for a strictly limited 10-week season at the Gielgud Theatre, where the second cast of the show performed in 2020/21, the season also runs concurrently with the hugely successful and record-breaking UK tour which concludes in Salford in June, and a Dublin season at 3Olympia Theatre, which will perform from 20 June - 22 August. This means that the shows will be running concurrently in Manchester, then Dublin and London!

Previews at the Gielgud Theatre start on 25 May and the run will end on 4 August. Tickets are now on sale.

At the time of announcing 2:22 A Ghost Story has been seen by over 690,000 people in 18 UK cities including London, plus international seasons in LA and Melbourne. This second Gielgud Theatre run will be the show’s 7th West End season.

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr; 2:22 is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may, or may not, appear…

