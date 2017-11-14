Old Vic Chief Executive Sally Greene Denies Knowledge of Kevin Spacey Allegations

Nov. 14, 2017  

Old Vic Chief Executive Sally Greene Denies Knowledge of Kevin Spacey Allegations

Old Vic chief executive Sally Greene, who hired Kevin Spacey as the theatre's artistic director, has denied having any knowledge of his alleged sexual misconduct, according the The Guardian.

Greene has spoken for the first time since the allegations against Spacey were made, making a statement saying she is "sick to her stomach" to think that people may have been abused due to Spacey's involvement with the Old Vic.

The theatre is facing questions about how much they knew about Spacey's alleged behavior, but Greene insists in her statement that the allegations "shock and appalled" her and that she "had no knowledge whatsoever about any concerns regarding his behavior."

The Old Vic also stated that it received no complaints about Spacey's behavior while he was in charge.

"We are in the process of completing the review. There are still people coming forward whose voices need to be heard. Our priority right now is to provide support to those affected and learn as much as we can about the issues being raised," a spokeswoman for the Old Vic stated. "As soon as we are able, we will provide an update. I am hopeful it will be soon."

Read the full article here and Greene's full statement here.


Related Articles

From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Old Vic Chief Executive Sally Greene Denies Knowledge of Kevin Spacey Allegations
  • UK Tour of New Musical HEAVEN ON EARTH, Set to Star Kerry Ellis, Has Been Canceled
  • NBC's Robert Greenblatt Makes Contribution to EdTA's JumpStart Theatre Program
  • Matt Loehr and Shea Sullivan Launch #getOUTandCREATE Campaign With New Dance Videos
  • Budapest Theater Director is Fired After Actor Accuses Him of Abuse
  • BWW Interview: Robin Abramson Talks SHADOWLANDS, Portraying a Real Life Person, and Her Most Memorable Audience Moment

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com