Old Vic Chief Executive Sally Greene Denies Knowledge of Kevin Spacey Allegations

Old Vic chief executive Sally Greene, who hired Kevin Spacey as the theatre's artistic director, has denied having any knowledge of his alleged sexual misconduct, according the The Guardian.

Greene has spoken for the first time since the allegations against Spacey were made, making a statement saying she is "sick to her stomach" to think that people may have been abused due to Spacey's involvement with the Old Vic.

The theatre is facing questions about how much they knew about Spacey's alleged behavior, but Greene insists in her statement that the allegations "shock and appalled" her and that she "had no knowledge whatsoever about any concerns regarding his behavior."

The Old Vic also stated that it received no complaints about Spacey's behavior while he was in charge.

"We are in the process of completing the review. There are still people coming forward whose voices need to be heard. Our priority right now is to provide support to those affected and learn as much as we can about the issues being raised," a spokeswoman for the Old Vic stated. "As soon as we are able, we will provide an update. I am hopeful it will be soon."

Read the full article here and Greene's full statement here.





Related Articles