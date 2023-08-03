Sadler's Wells' Barclays Dance Pass Reaches 20,000 Members

Sadler’s Wells' Barclays Dance Pass now has 20,000 members, with 1,000 young people enjoying £10 tickets for Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet this month through the scheme.



Launched in January 2020, Barclays Dance Pass is Sadler’s Wells’ ticket scheme offering £10 tickets to 16 to 30-year-olds as part of a major partnership with Barclays. Barclays Dance Pass makes available 10,000 tickets per year at £10 each to those registered with the scheme. No booking fee applies, and registered Barclays Dance Pass holders can purchase two tickets per production.



Tickets are available for all productions across the theatre’s venues, which soon will include Sadler’s Wells East – Sadler’s Wells’ fourth venue due to open in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next year.



Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet, which opened at Sadler’s Wells on Tuesday 1 August for a run to Saturday 2 September, offered 1,000 tickets to Barclays Dance Pass holders. The 2023 production of Romeo and Juliet marks the first co-production between New Adventures and Sadler’s Wells. A relationship that dates back nearly 30 years; New Adventures has been performing at Sadler’s Wells since 1993. In 2005 Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Sadler’s Wells, Alistair Spalding, appointed Matthew Bourne as one of the organisation’s first Associate Artists and in 2006 New Adventures became a Resident Company.

Registration to Barclays Dance Pass is free and can be completed via the Sadler’s Wells website: https://www.sadlerswells.com/barclays-dance-pass/

The partnership with Barclays supports Sadler’s Wells’ ongoing mission to make and share dance that inspires us all, with an emphasis on young people.