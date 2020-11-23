SOLT & UK Theatre Address Impact of Post-Lockdown Restrictions on UK Theatre & Performing Arts Sector

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre has released a statement following this afternoon's Government announcement regarding post-lockdown Covid restrictions.

It was announced today that the government will begin to open the country back up in three tiers. There are 3 tiers for local restrictions:

Tier 1: Medium alert

Tier 2: High alert

Tier 3: Very High alert

The government will announce on Thursday 26 November which areas are in which tier. These new rules will come into effect on Wednesday 2 December.

See the statement below:

"Today's announcement of new restrictions for performing arts venues in all tiers has shaken an already fragile sector. Closure of venues in tier 3 areas will mean cancellation of pantos and other shows, risking organisations' long-term survival and leaving theatre freelancers adrift with no compensation. The capacity constraints in tiers 1 and 2 will lead to financial problems for venues and disappointment for audiences. It is unclear why these have been instituted in a sector with no known spread of the virus. As ever, we remain committed to working with Government to secure the survival of our world-leading theatre sector."

Across all tiers, everyone:

"- must wear a face covering in most indoor public settings, unless they have an exemption

- should follow the rules on meeting others safely

- should attend school or college as normal, unless they are self-isolating. Schools, universities, colleges and early years settings remain open in all tiers

- should walk or cycle where possible, plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes when travelling

- must follow the gathering limits at their tier except for in specific settings and circumstances."

For more information visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/local-restriction-tiers-what-you-need-to-know

