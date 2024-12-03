SLEEPING BEAUTY Announced For York Theatre Royal's 2025-26 Festive Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



York Theatre Royal has announced that their fun-filled Christmas pantomime for 2025/26 will be Sleeping Beauty. An enchanting tale of adventure, fun and spellbinding magic for the whole family, tickets go on sale today.

Co-produced with partners Evolution Productions, the show will once again star York favourite Robin Simpson (Dolly in Aladdin and Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk).

Running from 02 Dec 2025 to 04 Jan 2026, audiences can expect stunning costumes, gorgeous sets, dazzling special effects and all the spectacular magic of a York Theatre Royal pantomime.

Written by Paul Hendy and directed by Juliet Forster - the same fantastic team who brought you the magical Aladdin in 2024/25 and the GIANT Jack and the Beanstalk in 2023/24, the show is set to be a festive treat for the whole family.

Juliet Forster, Creative Director of York Theatre Royal said, “We’ve been delighted to see so many people returning year after year to enjoy the magic of a York Theatre Royal pantomime. We are so proud of the quality of the pantos we make and can’t wait to continue our panto adventures with Sleeping Beauty. It’s so brilliant to have Robin on board again too to bring the hilarity and fun as our Dame!”

Paul Hendy, Writer and Producer from Evolution Productions said, "We're absolutely thrilled to be working with the fabulous team at York Theatre Royal again, for our spectacular production of Sleeping Beauty. We are delighted Robin will be returning as our wonderful Dame, and we can't wait to share with you more exciting casting news in the New Year!"

Robin Simpson, who will be returning for his sixth pantomime at York Theatre Royal said, “I am overjoyed to be playing the Dame in next year’s Sleeping Beauty. I love the York audiences and it’s such a special place to perform every year at Christmas time. I’m looking forward to all the hijinks the Dame will get up to in Sleeping Beauty!”

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty go on sale from 6pm on Tue 06 Dec. Early birds who book before the end of March 2025 can benefit from a price freeze on ticket prices, with options ranging from £15 to £43.50.

Family ticket discounts are also available for £90 (for three including at least one child) and £120 (for four including at least one child.) Schools discounts are available when booking via Box Office.

Tickets can be booked via the Box Office on 01904 623568 or at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

YTR Members receive an extra 10% off on up to 4 tickets. For details of how to join YTR Membership visit yorktheatreroyal.co.uk or contact the box office.

