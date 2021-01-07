SIX Postpones UK Tour Due to National Lockdown

Six the Musical has announced the postponement of its UK tour, due to the national lockdown in the UK.

"Following the Government's new national lockdown measures which have forced the closure of our theatres, we are extremely disappointed to confirm the touring production of SIX can no longer open this month as planned. All performances scheduled for January and February 2021 have been cancelled: at The Lowry, Salford (Jan/Feb), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (Jan) and Theatre Royal Plymouth (Feb)."



Ticket holders will be contacted directly. Performances are set to resume at the above venues later in 2021.



SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, SIX won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards and performed on the results show of 'Britain's Got Talent'. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, on tour across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night in New York on Thursday March 12 cancelled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open. SIX will be the first West End musical to resume performances post lockdown, moving from the Arts Theatre to the larger Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue for a limited 11-week run from 14th November to 31st January 2021. The touring production will restart at The Lyric Theatre at The Lowry in Salford, opening on 27th November and playing through to 10th January 2021.