SIX Extends Booking to 2 April 2023 at the Vaudeville Theatre

Smash-hit musical SIX today announces a new booking period at its London home at the Vaudeville theatre. The sell-out intoxicating Tudor take-off is here to stay as more than 300,000 seats go on sale from Tuesday 2 May, 2022 to Sunday 2 April, 2023.

SIX is now a global hit with simultaneous productions opening to ecstatic reviews at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre, on tour in Australia and across the UK. On July 8, 2022, SIX will return to Chicago - where it made its North American premiere.

Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles said today: ""As one of the first West End productions to resume performances during the pandemic, and relocate our show to its new forever-home, we are delighted that we have a full-year of SIX performances our fans, theatre enthusiasts and new audiences can look forward to."

There are also access performances scheduled throughout the year, including Captioned, Audio Described and British Sign Language Interpreted performances and, following its recent sold out success, a second Sing-along performance where audiences are encouraged to dress up and join in with the cast.



The current West End cast includes: Amy Di Bartolomeo (Catherine of Aragon), Amanda Lindgren (Anne Boleyn), Claudia Kariuki (Jane Seymour), Dionne Ward-Anderson (Anna of Cleves), Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Katherine Howard), Meesha Turner (Catherine Parr), with

Paisley Billings, Roxanne Couch, Danielle Rose, Rachel Rawlinson and Esme Rothero.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with Direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design by Emma Bailey, Costume Design by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design by Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Paul Gatehouse, Musical Orchestration by Tom Curran, Musical Supervisor Joe Beighton.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in SIX to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Nominated for five OIivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design, the West End smash hit SIX is the phenomenon everyone's losing their head over.

Music from the production continues to smash records around the world. To celebrate the global success of its songs with over 300 million streams and over 3 billion views on TikTok, the Studio Album will be available to purchase on vinyl from 11 March, 2022.

A VIP launch event featuring the original album Queens was held last October at Banqueting House, on the site of the Palace of Whitehall built by Henry VIII, and livestreamed to the global Queendom by TikTok.

The show's 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer in

January 2019 at the Arts Theatre. In 2020, SIX transferred for a short West End season at the Lyric Theatre before opening at its current home, the Vaudeville theatre in November 2021.

Box office: 0330 333 4814 or www.nimaxtheatres.com