SINATRA THE MUSICAL to Support Nordoff and Robbins with Gala Performance

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The West End production of Sinatra The Musical, based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon will host a special Gala Performance in aid of Nordoff and Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity on 15 October at 7.30pm at the Aldwych Theatre where the show is running until Saturday 10 April 2027.

The production features over 20 timeless hits including That's Life, One For My Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come & Come Fly With Me and is the most revealing portrait of the singer ever told.

Specially invited guests expected at the Gala Performance include: Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster, Alison Steadman, Sir David Jacobi, and Lashana Lynch. As well as raising money for the charity, two members of the cast, Jenna Russell and Helen Colby, will be visiting the Nordoff and Robbins Centre in North London to take part in an accessible music therapy session for adults with learning difficulties on 7 October.

Producers, Michele Anthony and Bruce Resnikoff said: 'We are absolutely thrilled to present a special gala performance of Sinatra The Musical on 15 October. The timeless music of Frank Sinatra continues to inspire and uplift audiences around the world, and it is a privilege to celebrate his legacy while supporting the incredible work of Nordoff and Robbins. Music has the power to transform lives, and partnering with such a dedicated charity makes this event even more meaningful for us all.”

Sandy Trappitt, Director of Fundraising, Nordoff and Robbins, said: “We're incredibly grateful to the Sinatra The Musical team for hosting this special Gala performance in aid of Nordoff and Robbins. Frank Sinatra's iconic songs have connected millions of people globally for decades, showcasing music's unique quality as a universal language. Funds raised through this amazing partnership will support Nordoff and Robbins in our mission to help people connect, communicate and truly express themselves through music therapy.”

Nordoff and Robbins' trained music therapists use the power of music to break through the barriers caused by life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation. The charity reaches thousands of vulnerable people through their bases across the UK, and by working in partnership with organisations including care homes, schools and hospitals. Its work can be transformative, from an adult with dementia reconnecting with family, to a child with autism finding their voice.

About Sinatra The Musical

Joel Harper-Jackson stars as Frank Sinatra, with Ana Villafañe as the movie goddess Ava Gardner, Phoebe Panaretos as Frank's first wife, Nancy Sinatra and the Olivier Award-winning Jenna Russell as Frank's mother, Dolly Sinatra.

The cast is completed by: Oliver Adam-Reynolds (Nat King Cole/Ensemble) Becky Anderson (Lana Turner/Ensemble), Carl Au (Lee Mortimer/Ensemble), Sam Brown (Tommy Dorsey/Ensemble), Helen Colby (Hedda Hopper/Ensemble), Emma Crossley (Swing), Adam Davidson (Gene Kelly/Ensemble), Alexander Day (Swing and Dance Captain), Christopher Gopaul (Swing), Stuart Hickey (Swing), Jenna Innes (Judy Garland/Ensemble), Marty Maguire (Marty Sinatra), Mia Musakembeva (Ensemble), Melissa Nettleford (Billie Holiday/Ensemble), Samuel Nicholas (Ensemble), Nardia Ruth (Swing), Christina Shand (Swing and Assistant Dance Captain), John Stacey (Mitch Miller/Harry Cohn/Ensemble), Allana Taylor (Marlene Dietrich/Ensemble) and Lee Zarrett (George Evans). Sylvie Regan, Mia Savident and Felicity Walton share the role of Little Nancy.

Sinatra The Musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What's New Pussycat?), directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Top Hat, Anything Goes) and the set is designed by Olivier Award-winning Peter McKintosh (Top Hat, When We Are Married). The orchestra of seventeen musicians will be supervised by Gareth Valentine (My Fair Lady, 42nd Street). They are joined by Jon Morrell (Costume Designer), Bruno Poet (Lighting Designer), Jonathan Deans (Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan (Video Designer), Campbell Young Associates (Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer), Larry Blank (Orchestrator), Gareth Valentine, Ian Eisendrath and David Chase (Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), David Grindrod, CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting (Casting Director), Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director), Jason Thinger (US Casting (Carnahan), and Carol Lee Meadows (Associate Director/Choreographer).

Sinatra The Musical is presented by Michele Anthony and Bruce Resnikoff for Universal Music Group Theatrical, Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone for Frank Sinatra Enterprises, Executive Producer Scott Landis, Executive Producer Chris Harper and UK General Management by Rodeo Productions.

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