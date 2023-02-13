Ryoichi Hirano, Principal of The Royal Ballet, Will Guest Perform in Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY

Northern Ballet has announced principal casting for their upcoming revival of David Nixon CBE's The Great Gatsby.

Joining the Company in the role of Gatsby for performances in Leeds and London is Principal of The Royal Ballet, Ryoichi Hirano. Hirano joined The Royal Ballet as a Prix de Lausanne apprentice in 2001, developing through the ranks of the company to Principal in 2016. He has also performed as Guest Principal for Norwegian National Ballet and Scottish Ballet.

Hirano will be partnered with Northern Ballet First Soloist Saeka Shirai. Hirano and Shirai will dance together in the following performances at Leeds Grand Theatre:

Thursday 9 March, 2.30pm

Saturday 11 March, 7.30pm

Friday 17 March, 7.30pm

Saturday 18 March, 7.30pm

London dates to be announced.

Also partnered as Gatsby and Daisy are Principal Soloist Joseph Taylor & First Soloist Dominique Larose, First Soloists Sean Bates & Saeka Shirai and First Soloist Jonathan Hanks & Leading Soloist Sarah Chun.

Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby first premiered in March 2013 to critical acclaim at Leeds Grand Theatre and this year celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Federico Bonelli, Northern Ballet's Artistic Director said, 'I am thrilled to be welcoming my former colleague Ryoichi to our ranks this spring as we revive one of Northern Ballet's most beloved productions. Jay Gatsby is a rich, challenging and complex character that finds new nuances in each dancer's interpretation, so I look forward to seeing what Ryoichi brings to the role.'

Full casting is available on northernballet.com where you can also find more information about Northern Ballet's dancers. Casting is subject to change.

In addition to The Great Gatsby, Northern Ballet will be touring Beauty & the Beast and The Nutcracker to theatres this year, visit northernballet.com/whats-on to find out more.