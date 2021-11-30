Royal Opera House Announces Mandatory Face Covering Policy

The Royal Opera House has announced a mandatory face covering policy.

Read their statement below:

We have made the decision to make the wearing of face coverings a requirement in all parts of the Royal Opera House.

With government rules now in force which make the wearing of face coverings mandatory on public transport and in shops, we have made this decision with audience and staff safety as our number one priority.

Exceptions remain in place only for those who are exempt, those under 12 years old, and while you are eating or drinking inside our building.

Those who do not comply with this new arrangement will not be allowed to enter our building, although if you forget your face covering, masks can be made available by our visitor experience team on arrival.

These new arrangements take effect from today, Tuesday 30 November, and will remain in place until the next government review period, currently expected to take place shortly before Christmas.

If you are exempt, you can let our visitor experience team know on arrival.

Significant safety measures and COVID mitigations remain in place across the organisation, including enhanced cleaning and ventilation, regular anti-viral fogging, as well as strict protocols that staff and artists are following, meaning you shouldn't feel concerned about the presence of people who are exempt from wearing face coverings.

If you are unable to comply with this requirement, please contact the box office to arrange a refund or an exchange on your tickets.

We would like to thank you for your continued support and look forward to welcoming you to the Royal Opera House soon.

For more information visit: https://www.roh.org.uk/