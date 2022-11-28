Royal Opera Announces Casting Updates for THE MAGIC FLUTE, AIDA, LA TRAVIATA And More

The Royal Opera has announced several casting updates for its upcoming season. Get full details below.

The Magic Flute | 16 December 2022 - 28 January 2023

Nina Minasyan has withdrawn from the performances of The Magic Flute on 16, 19, 22 (matinee), 28 (matinee), 30 (matinee) December and 21, 24, 27 January. The role of the Queen of the Night will be performed by Aigul Khismatullina (16, 19, 22 (matinee), 28 (matinee), 30 (matinee) December), and Kathryn Lewek (21, 24, 27 January) - both making their Royal Opera debuts.

Tannhäuser | 29 January - 16 February 2023

The performance of Tannhäuser on Thursday 16 February will be conducted by Alexander Soddy who received critical acclaim conducting Salome earlier this Season. All other performances will be conducted by Sebastian Weigle as scheduled.

Rusalka | 21 February - 7 March 2023

Sadly, Matthew Rose has withdrawn from Rusalka for health reasons. The role of Vodník will now be performed by Aleksei Isaev, who makes his Royal Opera debut.

Turandot | 10 March - 13 April 2023

Catherine Foster will make her Royal Opera debut performing the role of Turandot on 31 March and 3, 6, 8 and 13 April. Ermonela Jaho will perform the role of Liu on 13 April in addition to her already scheduled performances on 31 March and 3, 6, 8 April.

Aida | 5 May - 1 June 2023

Francesco Meli has withdrawn from some performances of Aida - performing the role of Radames on 20, 23, 27 May and 1 June. SeokJong Baek will perform the role on 5, 8, 10, 13 and 16 May following great success in Samson et Dalila last Season.

The role of Amonasro will now be performed by Ludovic Tézier on Tuesday 16 May and Dimitri Platanias on Saturday 20 May (all remaining dates stay as scheduled).

Il trovatore | 2 June - 2 July 2023

Regretfully, Yusif Eyvazov must withdraw from performing the role of Manrico in Il trovatore on 2, 5, 8, 13, 16 June - this is due to a scheduling conflict. A replacement will be announced as soon as possible.

In addition, the role of Leonora will be performed by Marina Rebeka on 2, 5, 8, 13 and 16 June - Marina previously sang Violetta in La traviata at Covent Garden in 2010 and 2015.

La traviata | 10 - 23 July 2023

Christoph Pohl has withdrawn from some performances of La traviata - he will perform the role of Giorgio Germont on 17, 21, 23 (matinee) July. Juan Jesús Rodríguez will perform the role on 10, 13, 19 July, making his house debut.